Dec. 23, 2019
Lynn Ann Norby, 55, of Glencoe passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 23, surrounded by her loving family at The Good Samaritan Society of Howard Lake.
Funeral services for Lynn Norby will be held 4:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27th, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hollywood Township. A visitation will be 2:00 p.m.- until time of services at the church Friday, Dec. 27. The Rev. Dean Mahlum will officiate. Cindy Engel will provide special music. Casket Bearers will be Nick Fehlandt, Ryan Baumann, Paul Marshall, Mark Neys, Brian Langehaug and Cody Langehaug.
She was born on June 6, 1964 in Princeton. She was the daughter of Carl Norby & Darlene (Studanski) Klugow. She was baptized at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Howard Lake. Lynn graduated from Howard Lake High School in 1982.
She was formerly married to Gerald “Jerry” Hoese on Oct. 15, 1988 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Howard Lake. Their marriage was blessed with three beautiful daughters, whom she was very proud of.
Lynn enjoyed nature and the outdoors including camping, fishing, bonfires and biking. She also enjoyed Christmas baking and dogs, especially “Pugs”. Lynn enjoyed spending time at Mille Lacs with her Mom. Most of all she loved spending time with her daughters and grandchildren!
Survived by her loving daughters, Erica (Nick) Fehlandt of Glencoe, Carmen (Ryan) Baumann of Howard Lake and Brittney Hoese of Norwood Young America (special friend Brandon Mork); grandchildren, Garrett, Colton, Addalyn and Brayden; her mother Darlene (Roy) Klugow of Isle; siblings, Terry (Ken Hoese) Hennessey of Zimmerman; Lori (David) Juncewski and Wendy (Paul) Marshall all of Silver Lake, Wayne (Cassie) Norby of Annandale and Robin (Mark) Neys of Victoria; nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; granddogs, Meeko, Milo, Leo, Annie and Lucy.
Preceded in death by her infant daughters Kayla & Karla Hoese and by her father Carl Norby.
The Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to chilsonfuneralhome.com