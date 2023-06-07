June 1, 2023
M. Marie Grimsgard, 86, of Battle Lake, passed away June 1. Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Yellow Lake Lutheran Church in Webster, Wisconsin. A private burial will take place at Morningside Memorial Gardens of Coon Rapids at a later date.
M. Marie (Nelson) Grimsgard was born on June 12, 1936 at home in north Kingston Township to Gust and Ruby (Anderson) Nelson.
She graduated from Kimball High School in 1954 and attended St. Cloud State. Putting her education on hold to raise a family. She completed her college education as a social worker at Metropolitan State in 1987.
On March 31, 1956 she married Richard Grimsgard at Ostmark Lutheran Church, her family’s home church. They had five children during this union. Richard passed away in Jan. of 2006
After completing her education, she became a family advocate/counselor at Anoka County HeadStart; St. Paul’s Children Hospital; St. Paul School’s Early Education Program; Dakota, Inc.; Pillsbury Center (North Suburbs); and Freeport West. She served families in the four-county metro area helping them to realize their potential and giving them resources to help in this endeavor. She spent roughly 30 years in this field helping many families.
During their later working years, Richard and Marie spent many weekends at their cabin in the beautiful area of NW Wisconsin (Danbury), and then after retiring made it their home. After Richard had passed away, she spent her winters in Apache Junction, Arizona near Superstition Mountains. Then in 2018 moved to Vining.
Marie is survived by five children, Cynthia Quast, Richard Grimsgard, Cecelia Grimsgard (special friend Gary Walker), Catherine (Daryl) Cheney, and Carol Johnson; grandchildren, Michelle Quast Blair (special friend John Schmidt), Elizabeth (Dave) Pagel, Jayson (Sherry) Quast; Tiarra Taylor, and Tanya Taylor (special friend Jesse Salzaar), Josh (Heather) Johnson, Trevor Johnson (fiancée Emma Brown), Blake Johnson (special friend Amber Mrozek), and Leon Johnson; great grandchildren, Leopold and Aurelia Pagel, Chasity Winfield, Mila Salzaar, Willow Johnson, and Lexi Listrom; siblings, RuthAnn (Dennis) Ruka, and John (Bernie) Nelson; her best friend, Carolyn Lewis of 60+ years; many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Derek Cheney; sons-in-law, John Quast and Patrick Johnson; her parents; her sister Millie Nelson.
Memorials preferred to family.
I can do anything through him who gives me strength. Philippines 4:13