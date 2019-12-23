Dec. 19, 2019
Mabel Ruth (Bonniwell) Hlavka, 98, of Silver Lake entered her eternal home Thursday, Dec. 19, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Faith Presbyterian Church in Silver Lake, with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Officiating will be the Rev. Murphy Ashley Jr. Organist will be Jacki Rossi. Special music will be by Mabel’s children, Jackie Paul, Barbara Wawrzyniak and Jim Hlavka performing “A Beautiful Life.” Congregational hymns will be “Take My Hand, Precious Lord,” “Amazing Grace” and “I’ll Fly Away.” Casket bearers will be Scott Wawrzyniak, Marc Wawrzyniak, Dan Robertson, Bill Adams, Brian Stiles and Suzy Paul.
Mabel Ruth (Bonniwell) Hlavka was born May 21, 1921, to Glenn and Laura (Gosswiller) Bonniwell. She was baptized at Congregational Church in Hutchinson. Mabel attended a country school through the eighth grade and then worked numerous jobs as a housekeeper for other families or doing manual labor in the creamery in Owatonna during WWII.
On May 21, 1947, Mabel was united in marriage to Donald Hlavka at Congregational Church in Hutchinson. Mabel and Donald made their home on the family farm in Rich Valley Township until 1997, when they moved to Silver Lake. They raised four children and were blessed with nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Mabel and Donald shared almost 60 years of marriage until Donald passed away April 11, 2007.
In addition to being a loving wife, mother and homemaker, Mabel helped on the family farm. She was an active member of Faith Presbyterian Church in Silver Lake since her marriage to Don. As her ministry to the church, Mabel had been an elder, deacon and member of Presbyterian Women for many years. Mabel and Don volunteered faithfully at McLeod Emergency Food Shelf. She was also a member of the Farm Bureau Women’s Group, County Home Extension and Silver Lake American Legion Auxiliary Post 141 over her lifetime.
Mabel enjoyed baking, especially her various Christmas cookies, stamp collecting, coin collecting and putting puzzles together. She cherished the time spent with her family and friends.
Blessed be her memory.
Mabel is survived by daughters, Jackie Paul and her husband, DuWayne, of Alexandria and Barbara Wawrzyniak and her husband, Harlan, of Silver Lake; son Jim Hlavka and his wife, Candy, of Lester Prairie; eight grandchildren, Katie Robertson and her husband Dan, Chris Paul and his wife Corinne, Suzy Paul, Denise Hlavka-Adams and her husband Bill, Jamie Degen and her husband Dustin, Scott Wawrzyniak, Kristi Stiles and her husband Brian and Marc Wawrzyniak; 13 great-grandchildren; brother Clark Bonniwell and his wife, Marcia, of Casa Grande, Arizona; son-in-law Andy Gaffaney of Forney, Texas; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Mabel was preceded in death by her parents Glenn and Laura Bonniwell; husband Donald Hlavka; daughter Fern Lane Gaffaney; son-in-law Douglas Lane; grandson Daniel Lane; sisters and brothers-in-law, Verna and Ed Karg and Nettie and Milton Studeman.
Memorials preferred to the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf or the charity of your choice.
The family invites everyone to the luncheon immediately following the service.
Arrangements by Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel of Glencoe. Online obituaries and guestbook available at mcbridechapel.com.