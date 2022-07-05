July 2, 2022
Mable Elaine Roush, 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 2, 2022 at Country Terrace Assisted Living in Bloomer, Wisconsin. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
She was born May 23, 1935 in Boyne, Michigan, to Lee and Mary Jane (Ryker) Bearss. She married her husband of 67 years, Leo Roush, Sr., on June 4, 1955 in Detroit, Michigan. Mable spent many years working as a bookkeeper for Miller and Miller Contracting out of Olivia. In her spare time she enjoyed going to the casino to play bingo, cooking and baking, doing word search puzzles, and spending time with her five children, thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Leo Roush Sr. of Bloomer, Wisonsin; children, Leo (Juleen) Roush Jr. of Atwater, Virginia Fox of Hutchinson, Betty (Perry) Rettig of Curtiss Wisconsin, Victoria (Ricky) Krueger of Bloomer and Randall (Robyn) Roush of Glencoe. She was blessed with thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings.
Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfunerealhomebloomer.com
Mable’s family would like to thank the staff at Country Terrace Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for their amazing care.