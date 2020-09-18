Sept. 14, 2020
Madonna Jablinski, 93, of Hutchinson passed away Monday, Sept. 14, at Ecumen Oaks in Hutchinson. Private family graveside service is at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Officiating is the Rev. Paul Wolf.
Madonna Helen Jablinski formerly managed the Hutchinson downtown Hallmark shop, followed by a career with Hutchinson Technology.
Madonna is survived by son Larry (Margie); daughter Michele (Roger); grandsons, Ryan (Nichola) and Jonathan (Nicole); two great-grandchildren, Rylee and Lucas; and two sisters.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bud; parents Bertha and Harry Smith; one sister and six brothers.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.