Jan. 23, 2023
Mae Karna (Nystrom) Brynteson, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, at Lakeside Generations in Dassel. Celebration of Life will be at 12 (noon) Saturday, April 29, at Beckville Lutheran Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Lunch will be served after the service. Family interment will follow at Lake Ripley Cemetery.
Mae was born May 3, 1923 to Walter and Clara (Anderson) Nystrom. She was a life time member of Beckville Lutheran where she was baptized, confirmed and married. She graduated from Litchfield High School in 1941. Mae and Randly Nelson married June 7, 1941. They farmed and raised three children. They enjoyed a short 27 years together when Randly was diagnosed with a brain tumor, he passed in 1968. Mae sold the farm and acreage and moved to an apartment in Litchfield. Mae started employment at Super America in Litchfield, where she worked for 17 years. During this time Mae married a longtime family friend, Arthur Brynteson. Mae and Art enjoyed their homes in Strout and on Lake Stella. On Memorial weekend 1978, Art passed suddenly of a heart attack. Mae again knew and had total confidence that the Lord would provide and lead her. She met Clyde Gregor of Hutchinson, whom she married in 1988. Clyde liked to travel, which was a totally new experience for Mae. They had many great camping vacations. Fate struck again and Clyde passed away in 1995 of congestive heart failure.
Mae continued on, her faith ever important. Her family, relatives and many, many friends were now her life. She informed her children "no more husbands". Mae kept a busy schedule with church, Bible study groups, Augustana Auxiliary, Red Hat, coffee friends, bingo, cards and dice.
She is survived by her children, Larry Nelson (Fran), DiAnn Baril (Richard), Bonita Wendt (Lee); four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sister in law, Lois Nelson; nieces, nephews and their families. With marriage to Arthur Brynteson, step children, Donna Musech, Arthur Jr. (Marge), Kathy (Jerry) Rathke and two step grandsons; with marriage to Clyde Gregor, stepchildren, Dennis (Darlene), John (Cindy), Roxie (Ken) Kanniainen, Kim (Randy) Arndt; many step grand and great grands.
Mae was preceded in death by her parents; three husbands; her siblings and their spouses, June (Harold) Rottink, Arlene (Ray) Snow, Wyman (Lois) Nystrom; nephews, Duane Hawes, Dennis Covington; stepson, Dennis Gregor; step grandson, Jonathon Arndt.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for memorials to Beckville Lutheran Church or Ecumen Hospice.