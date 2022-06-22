June 21, 2022
Mae Elizabeth Sondergaard, 94, of Glencoe passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at GlenField’s of Glencoe. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 27. The Rev. Scott Grorud will officiate. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. A visitation will be one hour prior to the services Monday, June 27, AT THE CHURCH. Casket bearers are grandchildren, Garrett Sondergaard, Nicholas Ohland, Christopher Ohland, Alexandra Ohland and Isaac Ohland.
Mae was born on Sept. 16, 1927 near Gibbon on the family farm, the daughter of John and Bertha (Michaelis) Podratz. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Moltke Township, Gibbon. Mae worked as a waitress during high school. After high school graduation in Stewart in 1945, Mae attended teacher training in Glencoe. She taught grades K-8 in area country schools for eight years.
On June 25, 1955, Mae E. Podratz and Henry E. Sondergaard were joined in holy marriage at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart. God blessed their marriage with two children.
Mae and Henry engaged in farming near Stewart for many years. In addition to helping with the farm work, she loved to garden, with two large gardens and many shrubs and flowers on the farm.
Mae worked at Telex in Glencoe for 22 years. Mae and Henry sold the farm and moved into Glencoe in 1985.
Mae was an avid reader and enjoyed playing cards, scrabble, and playing many types of word games.
Through the years, Mae was a faithful member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Survived by children, Jay (Jackie) Sondergaard of New Germany and Lona (Scott) Ohland of Eagan; five grandchildren, Garrett Sondergaard, Nicholas (Katie) Ohland, Christopher (Jenny) Ohland, Alexandra Ohland and Isaac Ohland; great grandchildren, Lilly -Terry Ohland, Aiden Ohland, Liam Ohland, Ella Ohland, Lanie Ohland and Emmeric Deutsch; many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband Henry; her parents; and siblings, Adelia, Lydia, Clarence, Arthur, Henry, Oscar, Edwin, Laverna, Delbert, Elmer and John.
