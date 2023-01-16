Jan. 12, 2023
Mae Isabelle (Gagner) Wichterman, 96, of Monticello, passed away peacefully at her home on Jan. 12, with family by her side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at St. Henry Catholic Church in Monticello. The Rev. Patrick Barnes will be the Celebrant. Interment will be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at Holy Cross Cemetery-Pearl Lake in Marty. A visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 at The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Further visitation will be Thursday morning, Jan. 19, one hour prior to Mass at the church. Honorary pall bearers are, Kelli Ahlberg, Katie Wichterman, Amy Hackenmueller, Pamela Kulas, Tonya Hackenmueller, and Jocelyn Wichterman-Zajicek, Marina Taylor, Todd Wichterman, Amara Sanderson, Christopher Underwood, Tanisha Wichterman, Ashley Wichterman, Cole Grams. Casket bearers are, Kari Rath, Matthew Hackenmueller, Michael Wichterman Jr. Phillip Wichterman, Rashad Wichterman, and Vanessa Wichterman-Hemmingsen.
Mae was born Nov. 21, 1926 in Brooks, to Robert and Rose Gagner. She was raised in the Brooks community where she attended school and was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith.
Following her high school graduation, she earned her teaching certificate. She later attended Bemidji State University, where she received her special education degree.
She was united in marriage to Louis Wichterman on June 26, 1948. Their marriage was blessed with six children. Mae taught at the Terrebonne School, Crookston Cathedral Catholic School, Brooks Elementary School and Silver Lake schools.
Mae enjoyed helping Louie with the family aerial crop spraying business. She was a loving mother and was so proud of her family, as well as all the children she taught over the years. She enjoyed every moment she spent with her family, especially their time at their South Twin Lake cabin and Pearl Lake home. Mae also enjoyed quilting, gardening, and traveling. Mae was very devoted in her faith and was an active member of her church.
She is survived by her children, Ken (Julie) Wichterman, Jane (Tom) Hackenmueller, Greg (Lisa) Wichterman, Mike (Mary) Wichterman, Melissa Tinsley, and Sally Wichterman; siblings, Rolland (Nancy) Gagner, Angela Stone, Barbara (Vernon) LaCoursiere, Clarence (Diane) Gagner, Poncho (Char) Gagner; sisters-in-law, Kathy Gagner, Ronalee Gagner; 19 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren.
Mae is preceded in death by her husband, Louis Wichterman; parents, Robert and Rose Gagner, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Elizabeth and Art Wichterman; siblings, Madore, Jerome, Freddy, Robert Jr., G. Michael Gagner, and Mary Lou Cyr.
