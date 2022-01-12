Jan. 8, 2022
Mae P. Wick, 99, of Hutchinson, passed away Saturday, Jan.8, 2022, at Knute Nelson Care Center in Alexandria. A private family service will be held.
Mae Phoebe (Klammer) Wick was born May 4, 1922, on her parent's farm in Preston Lake Township of Renville County. She was the daughter of Henry and Phoebe (Walters) Klammer. She was baptized as an infant on June 11, 1922, and later confirmed in 1935 at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake. Mae graduated from Buffalo Lake High School in 1940.
On May 3, 1941, Mae was united in marriage to Howard Wick. They purchased a farm two miles north of Stewart, and during their 49 years of marriage were blessed with five children.
After Howard passed away in 1991, Mae moved to Stewart and was able to share 25 years of friendship with Allyn (Bud) Ahlers. Mae and Bud moved from Stewart to the Ecumen Pines Living Center in Hutchinson. Bud passed away in 2014 and Mae continued to live at the Ecumen Pines until Dec. 21, 2021, when she moved to Knute Nelson Care Center in Alexandria where she passed away peacefully on Jan. 8, 2022.
In her later years Mae followed the Timberwolves, Minnesota Lynx and Vikings games. She would ask Google on her phone or tablet what day the different teams played and what time the game started. She enjoyed Facebook posts from family and friends and playing cards with family and residents at the Ecumen Pines.
Mae is survived by Kristine (Wick) Cipra, Tom and Wendy Wick, Mary Jane (Wick) Skurat and her husband Jon; ten grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, nine great-great grandchildren.
Mae was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Phoebe Klammer; husband Howard Wick; daughter Judy Maiers and her husband Pat; infant son Grant Wick; son-in-law Doug Cipra; friend Allyn (Bud) Ahlers.
Arrangements by Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com