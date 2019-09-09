Sept. 6, 2019
Maizie Clarice Koenig, 85, passed away Friday, Sept. 6. Celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Faith Lutheran Church, Hutchinson.
Maize was born July 26, 1934, in Weber Township, North Dakota, to Lars and Annie (Pherson) Holen. She attended Havana, North Dakota, school until third grade when her family moved to Forman, North Dakota, where she completed her education, graduating salutatorian of her class. She spent her working years in accounting and as an executive assistant at Napco International in Minneapolis and Hopkins, Minnesota. Maizie’s first marriage produced her beloved son, Ronald Engen Jr. After many pleasant years in the Twin Cities, she married Alvin Koenig, retired and moved to Hutchinson. When she married Al she acquired three wonderful stepchildren, John, Barb and Nan.
Maizie’s vast family brought her much joy. She treasured her close relationship with her precious son, Ron. She loved her grandchildren very much and adored her new great-grandson. She maintained close contact with her siblings and many other relatives and friends. Her phone was always ringing! She brightened many lives with her caring, generous nature, a ready quip and hearty laugh, and her positive, faith-filled attitude.
Maizie loved sewing doll clothes with the neighborhood girls and doing counted cross stitch as long as her vision allowed. She was an avid thrifter/antiquer and had quite a collection of recipes. To quote Maizie, “I majored in cookbooks and minored in cooking!” She also completed the New York Times daily crossword for many years. She was a true gem and will greatly be missed by so many of us.
Maizie is survived by her son Ronald Engen and partner Linda Wallace; her grandchildren, Seth (Stephanie) Engen, Adam Engen and Mallory Engen (special friend Kevin Schultz); great-grandson Samson; former daughter-in-law and friend Sara Engen; stepchildren, the Rev. Barbara (Gaylan) Westhoff and Nancy (Cliff) Ahlgren; stepgrandchildren, Michael Westhoff and Samuel Ahlgren; siblings, Robert (Charlotte) Holen, Leona “Bess” Nelson, Donna Conley, Connie (Bob) Jorgenson, Glorianne Bradshaw; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lars and Annie Holen; husband Alvin Koenig; siblings and spouses, Arnold Holen, Larry (Sandra) Holen, Myrtile (Clarence “Al”) Witso, Karen (David) Winter, Helen Lindholm, Alvin Carrol Lindholm, Ray Conley, Robert Bradshaw and Lloyd Nelson; and stepson John Koenig.