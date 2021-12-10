Dec. 3, 2021
Marcella M. Brede, 93, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Friday, Dec. 10, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel, with interment in St. Matthews Lutheran Cemetery, Fernando, rural Stewart. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Paulus Pilgrim. Organist was Kara Scholla. Congregational hymns were, "Amazing Grace" and "Silent Night." Urn bearer was Bradley Scholla.
Marcella was born May 3, 1928, in Buffalo Lake. She was the daughter of Joseph and Rosalia (Birr) Scholla. Marcella was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth at St. John's Catholic Church in Hector. She received her education in Buffalo Lake, and was a graduate with the Buffalo Lake High School class of 1945.
On May 22, 1947, Marcella was united in marriage to Lenhard Brede at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Fernando. This marriage was blessed with one child, Anna. Marcella and Lenhard resided in Stewart for 45 years, and later moved to Hutchinson in 1996. They shared 61 years of marriage before Lenhard passed away March 28, 2009.
Marcella was employed by Farmer's Creamery in Buffalo Lake, Goodman's Produce for 10 years, and 3M in 1966. She retired in May 1989. Marcella was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Post 125 of Stewart, V.F.W. Auxiliary Post 906 in Hutchinson, and Elks Lodge 2427 in Hutchinson. She loved to dance and was a member of Polka Lovers of America and Music Hall of Fame of New Ulm. She also loved to bowl and played for Richard's Hatchery Feed's team.
Marcella traveled to Hawaii, Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, went on Caribbean cruises, and visited many states in the U.S. She also enjoyed gardening, fishing, playing cards, baking and spending time with relatives and friends.
Blessed be her memory.
Marcella is survived by her sister-in-law Kathy Scholla of Gaylord; many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.
Marcella was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Rosalia Scholla; husband Lenhard; daughter Anna Soeffker on Sept. 25, 1998; brother and sister-in-law, Norman and Dorothy Scholla; and brother Leonard Scholla.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.