June 10, 2021
Marcella Jane Solmonson, 85, of Litchfield, passed away peacefully June 10 at Meeker Manor in Litchfield. A memorial service will be 2 p.m., Friday at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Johnson- Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield and will continue one hour prior to the memorial service at church. Interment will be held at Ripley Cemetery, Litchfield.
The daughter of Frederick and Florence (Anderson) Johnson, she was born in Renville on Dec. 13, 1935. She graduated from Atwater High School in 1953. She was united in marriage to Lyle Solmonson March 20, 1954. This marriage was blessed with four daughters. They shared 58 years of marriage together until Lyle passed away Aug. 1, 2012. Lyle and Marcella resided in the Litchfield area. Marcella was a homemaker as well as an employee for First District Association in Litchfield, Litchfield Super Valu and the MN Taxpayers Association. Marcella served as a Hospice volunteer and was a member of the First Lutheran Church of Litchfield. To friends and family alike, she was affectionately known as “Grandma Goose”. She enjoyed bowling, watching Minnesota Vikings, jigsaw puzzles with friends and family, embroidering, quilting, bingo and watching game shows. Marcella could light up a room with her outgoing personality. She especially loved spending time with her family and cherished her grandchildren and her 11 great-grandchildren.
Marcella is survived by her children, Sharon (Steve) Dibb of Stillwater, Julie (Jeff) Polivka of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, Diane Housman of Litchfield, and Karen (Jim) Kadelbach of Litchfield; grandchildren, Matthew (Julie) Kadelbach, Dr. Alisha (Jeremy) Husfeldt, Stephanie (Lisa Brennom) Dibb, Katey (Jason) Rosenquist, Jordan (Lauren Lawson) Dibb, Kayla (Dustin Deadrick) Housman and Jess (Heather) Housman; great-grandchildren, Indy and Walter Lawson, Madalyn and Jackson Husfeldt, Noah Housman, Keagan, Lucy and Calvin Kadelbach, and Jada, Cora and Axel Rosenquist; and sister Bonnie (David Ewen) Drongeson.
Marcella was preceded in death by her husband Lyle; parents Frederick and Florence; brothers, Robert, Kenneth and Gary; sisters, Gloria and Janice; and son-in-law Keith Housman.
