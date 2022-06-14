June 11, 2022
Marcella Pokornowski, 91, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at her home at the Oaks in Hutchinson where she resided since Aug. 2016. In her final days and at the time of her passing, Marcella was surrounded by family members, which brought her peace and comfort. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 17, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake with the Rev. Aaron Johanneck officiating. Visitation/celebration of life will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, at the Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake and then again Friday morning from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. We will then take Marcella to Holy Family Church to celebrate her burial mass. Casket bearers are Marcella’s nine grandsons, Ryan Posusta, Chad Pokornowski, Eric Chap, Matt Pokornowski, Cole, Logan and Lucas Wendolek, Connor Hallaway and Owen Pokornowski. Interment will be at St. Adalbert’s Cemetary after the mass.
Marcella was born on Jan. 25, 1931 to Frank and Anna (Stifter) Schermann in Winsted. She was baptized at Holy Trinity Church, and later attended Holy Trinity School from grades one-eight. Marcella attended Silver Lake High School from grades nine-12. After graduation, she attended the Neptrom Beauty School and worked at The Looking Glass Salon at Dayton’s in Minneapolis.
On Aug. 18, 1953, Marcella entered into holy matrimony with Sylvester Pokornowski at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Silver Lake. Together they made their home on the farm in rural Silver Lake and over the years, God blessed them with ten children.
Marcella was a member of the Silver Lake Legion Auxiliary since 1978, the Senior Citizen’s Club, held offices with the various Church Societies. She enjoyed going to Senior Dining, card clubs, church quilting and sewing, bingo, playing cards, embroidering and sewing, writing cards to friends and family, and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include her children, Lois (Glen) Posusta, Roger (Kim) Pokornowski, Carol Pokornowski, Dale (Lori Kuras) Pokornowski, Janice (Dan) Konerza, Joyce (Bert) Hallaway, Julie (Dean) Wendolek, David (Tammy) Pokornowski, and Paul (Ashley Schaefer) Pokornowski; 24 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren; and sister Laura Kaczmarek.
Preceding Marcella in death were her husband Sylvester; son Mark; parents, Frank and Anna Schermann; brothers, Donald, Hubert and Norbert; and many other beloved family and friends.
The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.mareshfuneralhome.com
We have lost someone very special. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers for Marcella. We wish to acknowledge with sincere thanks the kind expression of your sympathies. No thank you cards will be sent.