Feb. 6, 2021
Marcia Kleberg, 79, of Willmar, formerly of Litchfield, died Saturday at Carris Health Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. Memorial service for Marcia will be held at a later date.
Marcia was born May 23, 1941, to Dr. John and Irene (Kiewel) Mostue.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Kleberg; children, Laurie Kleberg (and Kevin Morrison), Shelley Kleberg and Kathleen Richardson; grandchildren Dylan and Abby Richardson and Matthew Morrison; siblings Dan Mostue and Helen (Richard) Rucker; nieces and nephews, Brigit, Seth, Michael, Joshua and Brianne.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Cheryl Covert; son in-law Rick Richardson.
Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar, hafh.org.