Aug. 1, 2019
Mardel C. Bents, 82, of Hutchinson passed away Aug. 1, 2019. Private family services will be at Arndahl Lutheran Cemetery in Grove City.
Mardell Caroline Bents, daughter of Lyman and Evelyn (Klawitter) Stafford, was born in Hutchinson Oct. 17, 1936. She graduated from Grove City High School in 1954 and later from Minnesota School of Business.
She was married to Donald Bents and was a secretary in Minneapolis for several years. She moved to Lake George, where she ran Wigwam Gift Shop for many years before she started her moccasin store, Itasca Moccasin. She loved making moccasins at her store in Lake George. She enjoyed china painting, square dancing, music and watching TV.
Mardel will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her brother Laural (Cheryl) Stafford; sisters, Joleen (Bruce) Miller and LuAnn (Robert) Grassel; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lyman and Evelyn Stafford; and husband Donald Bents.
