Dec. 17, 2020
Margaret Adeline Lupfer, 99, died at Meeker Memorial Hospital, Thursday Dec. 17. There will be a private burial at a later date.
She was born June 10, 1921 to the late Peter and Anna Stahman in Morris. She married Edwin LeRoy Lupfer March 2, 1946. Margaret and LeRoy raised four children, Greg, Ronald, Gordon, and Ann in Litchfield.
She ran a beauty shop in her basement, continuing into her 80’s. Her clientele gradually decreased as they died, often fixing their hair for the last time for their funerals. They were her friends.
Margaret loved sewing and collected all sorts of material for her quilts. She sewed jean quilts and T-shirt quilts for her grandchildren, she sewed many quilt tops for Zion Lutheran Church and donated boxes of material when she moved out of her home. Margaret spent many happy hours in her garden and she loved her dogs, (Clancy, Cody, Casey and Kirby, all Golden Retrievers).
She moved into Ecumen in the fall of 2016. In her later years, after losing most of her eyesight, she enjoyed listening to books on tape from the Minnesota Braille Society, and listening to the Twins games on TV.
Special thanks go to the staff at Ecumen, they were wonderful to her and she formed many close relationships. Appreciation is also extended to Meeker Memorial Hospital, Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center and Lakeside Healthcare Center for the care given when needed, and to Dr. Casta.
Margaret will be missed by her surviving sons, Greg (Signe) of Amelia Island, Florida, and Ron (Bonnie) of Litchfield; her five grandchildren, Brett (Jill), Nori (Kris), Kellyn (Justin), Melanie, Tim (Michelle); and five great-grandchildren, Amelia, Gabriella, Callum, Lila, and a step grandchild, Gavin; and another great grandchild coming in January
She was predeceased by her husband LeRoy (1983); her son Gordon (2008); and her daughter Ann (1994).
Arrangements are being made by Cremation Society of Minnesota.