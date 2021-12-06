Nov. 29, 2021
Margaret May Alrick, 100, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Private family services were held. Clergy officiating was The Rev. Paulus Pilgrim. Pianist was Austin Willhite. Congregational hymns were, "Just A Closer Walk With Thee", "How Great Thou Art" and "On Our Way Rejoicing". Urn bearer was Brian Jafvert.
Margaret May Alrick was born on March 16, 1921, in Star Prairie, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Abner and Lillian (Nelson) Nerhaugen. Margaret was baptized as an infant in Star Prairie, and later confirmed in her faith as a youth at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Duluth, Minnesota. She received her education in Duluth, and was a graduate with the Duluth High School class of 1939. She furthered her education at St. Olaf College in Northfield, and Hastings College in Hastings, Nebraska where she studied home economics.
On Aug. 27, 1943, Margaret was united in marriage to Jay Alrick in Duluth. This marriage was blessed with four children, Gretchen, Karen, Jane and John. During the war, Jay and Margaret resided in Hastings, Nebraska and New Orleans, Louisiana and later moved to Hutchinson, Minnesota, in 1947. Margaret and Jay shared 72 years of marriage before Jay passed away on Jan. 13, 2016.
Margaret enjoyed helping at the Alrick store from time to time, otherwise she loved to take care of her husband and children. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church where she served on the choir. She was also a member of P.E.O and Crow River Golf Club.
Margaret enjoyed playing golf, downhill skiing, knitting, traveling and playing bridge. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Margaret passed away on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, at the age of 100 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Margaret is survived by her children, Gretchen Blount of Mound, Karen (Bill) Jafvert of New Brighton, Jane (Michael) Swenson of Eagan, John (Sue) Alrick of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Kristen (Mark) Kierski, Jeff Swenson, Adam (Courtney) Blount, John (Amber) Swenson, Abby (Jason) Cardinal, Michael (Erin) Alrick, Ben (Amber) Jafvert, Brian Jafvert; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Ceci, Olivia and Will Stickney-Jafvert, Sonja and Cooper Blount, Nolan and Sophie Cardinal, Evelyn Alrick; sister-in-law Elaine Nerhaugen; many other relatives and friends.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, Abner and Lillian Nerhaugen; husband Jay Alrick; brother James Nerhougen; sister, Audrey Welshinger and her husband, Wes; son-in-law Terry Blount.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.