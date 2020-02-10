Feb. 5, 2020
Margaret Anna Chap, 95, of Silver Lake passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. The Rev. Tony Stubeda will be the celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. Council of Catholic Women (CCW) and Rosary Society will recite a rosary at 5 p.m. with 6 p.m. parish prayers. Casket bearers will be Margaret’s six grandsons, Andy and Matt Hoernemann, Ryan Barberg, Mitchell, Eric and Jacob Allbee.
She was born Jan. 30, 1925, in Winsted, Minnesota, daughter of Frank W. and Anna (Keintz) Fasching.
On June 3, 1947, Margaret A. Fasching and Richard J. Chap were joined in holy marriage at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Winsted. Margaret’s brother the Rev. Felix Fasching performed the wedding ceremony. God blessed their marriage with five children.
Margaret and Richard Chap farmed two miles north of Silver Lake for many years.
Margaret loved spending time with her family and friends. She also loved playing UNO with her grandchildren. She was known for her chicken wings and always had her pickles, cheese and windmill cookies for the grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, gardening, flowers and quilting. Margaret also played the accordion.
She was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake and belonged to CCW and the Rosary Society. Margaret was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 141 for sixty years.
Survived by her children, Doris (Dan) Barberg of Cokato, Carol (Greg) St. Hilaire of Safford, Arizona, Rita (Dave) Hoernemann of Lester Prairie and Judy (Jim) Allbee of Howard Lake; 16 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband Richard J. Chap; son Don; parents; and brothers the Rev. Felix Fasching, William, Al, Bernie, Leo, Lanny, Marnius and Edwin “Shobby” Fasching.
Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to mareshfuneralhome.com.