Oct. 11, 2022
Margaret Ann Fay, 88, of Hutchinson, passed away Oct. 11 at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Monday at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery. Memorials preferred. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Brian Nehring and the Rev. Steve Olcott. Organist was Bonnie Westmiller. Soloist was Taylor Haggerty; "How Great Thou Art". Congregational hymns were, "Immortal, Invisible, God Only Wise", "Great Is Thy Faithfulness" and "Here I Am, Lord".
She was born March 3, 1934, in Osage, Iowa, the daughter of Monrad and Alphild (Swisdal) Houg. Margaret was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at First Lutheran Church in St. Ansgar, Iowa. She received her education in St. Ansgar, Iowa, and was a graduate of the St. Ansgar High School Class of 1956. Margaret furthered her education at St. Olaf College in Northfield and graduated in 1956 with a degree in home economics.
On June 27, 1956, Margaret was united in marriage to Dick Lenz in Mason City, Iowa. This marriage was blessed with five children, Craig, Sandy, Brian, Lori and Paul. Margaret taught school in State Center, Iowa, and Rudd, Iowa, until 1958. Margaret and Dick resided in Mason City and Litchfield before moving to Hutchinson in 1965. They shared 35 years of marriage before Dick passed away Jan. 15, 1992.
On Dec. 28, 1995, Margaret was united in marriage to Frank Fay. Margaret and Frank resided in Hutchinson. They spent 10 years wintering in Winter Haven, Florida. They shared 24 years of marriage before Frank passed away on Jan. 30, 2019.
Margaret was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She was also a member of PEO.
Margaret enjoyed traveling, playing golf, playing bridge, sewing, and spending time at her lake home. She cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Blessed be her memory.
Margaret is survived by her children, Craig (Claire) Lenz of Hutchinson, Sandy (Al) Haggerty of Villages, Florida, Brian (Deb) Lenz of Hutchinson, Lori (Greg) Haffley of Litchfield, Paul (Lana) Lenz of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Catherine Lenz, Jacob Lenz, Cassie Tulp, Ellen Lenz, Ryan Lenz, Lauren Nalbone, Phil Haggerty, Neil Haggerty, Taylor Haggerty, Jack Haffley, Eric Haffley, Nick Haffley, Colton Lenz, Morgan Engen, Payton Lenz, Jessica Staub, Sara Vanttoever; great grandchildren, Della Tulp and Charlotte Staub; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Monrad and Alphild Houg; husbands, Dick Lenz and Frank Fay; brother Andy (Colleen) Houg; sister Elizabeth (D.Q.) Storie.
