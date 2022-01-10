Jan. 6, 2022
Margaret Carolyn Palmer, 94, of Grove City died Thursday Jan. 6 at Meeker Manor in Litchfield. A family service will be held with burial in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Grove City.
The daughter of Carl and Hazel (Olson) Miller, she was born Dec. 9, 1927, in Belgrade. She was baptized on April 29, 1928, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Atwater, and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Grove City. She graduated from Grove City High School in 1946 and from Litchfield Teachers Training in 1947. Margaret taught country school for five years in Meeker and Kandiyohi counties.
Margaret was united in marriage to Eldor Palmer Jr. on June 10, 1951, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Grove City and started a new life as wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Grove City and enjoyed playing cards, reading, watching game shows and watching the Minnesota Twins.
She is survived by her children, Marjorie of Atwater, Gloria of Litchfield, Gary and Nancy of Litchfield, Carol of Grove City, Vickie and Bill Laidlaw of Grove City, Sara and Peter Swanson of Litchfield, Randy and Gloria of Grove City, Greg and Annette Gorman of Atwater, and Eric of Grove City; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister Maxine Rasmussen of Willmar; brother-in-law Douglas Palmer of Hopkins; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Hazel; husband, Eldor; infant son, Allen; stepmother, Ellen Miller; foster-parents Gustave and Minnie Peterson; brothers Wendell and Charles; sister and brother-in-law Dolores and Frank Orzolek; niece Elaine Sedlacek; brother-in-law Roger Rasmussen, and great-grandsons Garret Soine and Trevor Palmer Jr.
