Nov. 3, 2022
Margaret Ann Plathe, 66, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at Brookview Villa Nursing Home in Golden Valley. Family and friends will celebrate Margaret’s life on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 1-4 p.m. at O’Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home, 575 Snelling Ave. S. in St Paul.
Margaret, the fifth of seven children, was born on Oct. 10, 1956 to Marcella (Radermacher) and Vince Plathe in Benson. She attended St. Francis Elementary School in Benson. In 1959, her family returned to Madison where she continued her education at St. Michael's School. Margaret grew up surrounded by many cousins and extended family in Madison. Following her Madison High School graduation in 1975, she attended Granite Falls Technical College. She completed secretarial courses and was hired by Napco International in Hopkins, where she worked for several years. Ready for something new, she left her job in Hopkins to spend a season working at Flag Island Resort located at Angle Inlet, Minnesota, a remote island resort accessible only by boat. The hiatus from city life inspired her to pursue a career in the medical field. She received certification as a lab technician at Alexandria Technical College, and worked in Madison and the surrounding area. More recently, she was a corporate medical lab traveler, which gave her an opportunity to live and work in numerous small communities throughout the state. She retired from Litchfield Medical Center in Oct. 2021.
Margaret loved to read. This interest led her to serve on the Madison Public Library Board. She was a skilled quilter and talented photographer. She received high honors from local and State Fair judges, bringing home many ribbons. Her hand quilted patchwork designs are treasured gifts. Margaret enjoyed home remodeling projects: move this wall, take those cabinets down, customize that bathroom. While she did not do remodeling herself, she could count on her favorite handyman to complete the jobs. The best of times for Margaret, were times spent with family. She looked forward to celebrating holidays and even ordinary days with them. The annual celebrations, such as the Radermacher Christmas parties and summer gatherings, 4th of July campouts, weddings, and birthday parties were eagerly anticipated. Traveling with her siblings, abroad and stateside, was an opportunity to share adventure with her favorite people. Artwork collected on her travels was displayed on gallery walls throughout her home, a cozy and welcoming place. At the end of the day, you might find her engrossed in a documentary film while enjoying a bowl of buttered popcorn, her favorite snack.
May her memory be a blessing. Rest in peace, sister.
Margaret is survived by her siblings, Craig Plathe, Pat (Gail Fraki), Mary Wallace, Paul (Christine Legare), Sue (Larry) Marsolek, and Lisa (Charles) Schmoker; nieces and nephews, Dave Plathe, Justin (Ronda) Plathe, Allison Plathe, Siiri (Larry) Davidson Amanda (Jay) Pederson, Ben (Susan) Wallace, Henry (Clara) Wallace, Jackie (Chris) Cincotta, Laura Marsolek, Stan Marsolek, Hannah Schmoker (Anthony) Guillen, Henry Schmoker (fiancé Hayley Robertson); aunts, Mrs. Stanley (Mary Leamey) Plathe, Marcene Plathe, Mrs. Louis (Marlys Skordahl) Radermacher; uncle Jack and Joan (Johnson) Radermacher; many cousins, other extended family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law Bev (Fry) Plathe; brother-in-law Mark Wallace.