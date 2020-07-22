July 17, 2020
Margarete Mundahl, 83, of Hutchinson passed away Friday, July 17, in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial was Wednesday, July 22, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiated. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Song leader was Bobbi Ludewig. Musical selections were "Ave Maria," "Amazing Grace," "Shepherd Me, O God," "Mass of Christ the Savior," "Be Not Afraid," "One Bread, One Body," "Hail Mary, Gentle Woman," "The Hand of God Shall Hold You" and "How Great Thou Art." Casket bearers were Amy Hagen, Ryan Muckenhirn, Brad Muckenhirn, Jenna Mundahl, Anna Mundahl, Brandon Mundahl and Morgan Mundahl.
Margarete was born July 19, 1936, in Monsonsantpeter (St. Peter), Hungary. She was the daughter of Eugene and Magdalene (Hautzinger) Szutz. She was a child of wartime. Margarete started grade school in St. Peter, Hungary. Due to war, Margarete and family were forced to relocate from Hungary to Germany due to orders for German-speaking people in Hungary to move out. In April 1946, Margarete, her parents and three sisters were transported by boxcar to Germany into housing in the U.S. zone of Gemmrigheim, Germany. There, she completed eighth grade. She then became a governess and learned skills in child care and housekeeping. Margarete and her family decided to immigrate to the United States as her uncle Steven Szutz, who came to the United States before the war, sponsored them to come to America by arranging housing and employment. They arrived in the U.S. in December 1951, at Ellis Island, by ship. From New York City, they traveled by train to Minneapolis. Margarete, age 16, was required to return then to high school and graduated from North High in Minneapolis in 1954. She started work at Snyder's Drug Store at Eighth and Hennepin in Minneapolis. There she met another employee and student, Dean Mundahl.
On June 9, 1956, Margarete was united in marriage to Dean Mundahl at St. Clement's Catholic Church in Northeast Minneapolis. This marriage was blessed with three children, Mark, Diane and David. Margarete and Dean resided in Wadena, Minneapolis, Fergus Falls, Davenport, Iowa, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Alexandria. They shared 62 years of marriage until the passing of Dean Jan. 22, 2019.
Margarete was a woman of great ability to manage a household, budget and give her children and husband a home of comfort and love. She was a parent leader for Campfire Girls and Cub Scouts. She worked as a housewife, and when the children were in school she went to work as a seamstress making sport coats in Fergus Falls, and also in Davenport, Iowa, when her husband, Dean, had his job relocated to Davenport, Iowa.
Margarete was a woman of strong faith, honesty and gentleness. The family gave her the most joy with gatherings and cooking for them all. She enjoyed gardening, painting and making grape juice every fall. She enjoyed camping with the family around the United States. Margarete and husband Dean built lake homes doing most of the work themselves, two on Swan Lake, Fergus Falls, and one on Lobster Lake, Alexandria, where they retired. They spent many winters in Arizona in retirement and enjoyed the outdoors and warm temps. She gave unconditional love and support to all of her family. She touched many lives and will be dearly missed by all her family and friend.
Blessed be her memory.
Margarete is survived by her, children, Mark Mundahl and his wife Claudia of Hutchinson, Diane Muckenhirn and her husband Mark of Hutchinson, David Mundahl and his wife Julie of Loretta; grandchildren, Brandon Mundahl, Morgan Mundahl, Amy (Tom) Hagen, Ryan Muckenhirn, Bradley Muckenhirn, Jenna Mundahl and Anna Mundahl; great-grandchildren, William and Evelyn Hagen, and Madelyn Hagen; sister Josie Freas and her husband Robert of Woodbury; brother-in-law George Eckenroth of Woodbury; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Margarete was preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Magdalene Szutz; husband Dean Mundahl; an sisters, Maggie Eckenroth and Marie Homstad.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.