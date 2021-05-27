May 21, 2021
Margie A. Kirchhoff, 86, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, May 21, at Ecumen Pines in Hutchinson. Memorial services were Thursday, May 27, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment following in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Greg Tobison officiated. Organist was Elizabeth Kurth. Congregational hymns were “How Great Thou Art,” “Beautiful Savior” and “On Eagle’s Wings.” Honorary urn bearers were Amy Richardson, Cassandra Howe, Allyson Kurth, Kristine Kirchhoff, Kelsie Dascher and Megan Dascher.
Margie Ann Kirchhoff was born Dec. 7, 1934, in Fairfax. She was the daughter of Harry and Ella (Dahms) Lehman. Margie was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth. She received her education in Gibbon and was a graduate of the Gibbon High School Class of 1952.
On May 16, 1956, Margie was united in marriage to Edwin Kirchhoff at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Gibbon. This marriage was blessed with four children, Randy, Bruce, Wendy and Rodney. Margie and Edwin resided in Gibbon until March 1967. They then resided and farmed in rural Hutchinson. Margie and Edwin shared 59 years of marriage until Edwin passed away May 8, 2015.
Margie was a loving homemaker to her husband and children. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Margie enjoyed gardening, canning and cooking. She also loved to sew. Margie especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
On Jan. 28, 2020, Margie became a resident of Ecumen Pines in Hutchinson.
Blessed be her memory.
Margie is survived by her children, Randy Kirchhoff and his wife Margie, of Glencoe, Bruce Kirchhoff of Hutchinson, Wendy Dascher of Buffalo Lake, and Rodney Kirchhoff and his wife Tammy, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Amy Richardson and her husband Matthew, Cassandra Howe and her husband Kile, Allyson Kurth and her husband Dan, Kristine Kirchhoff, Kelsie Dascher, and Megan Dascher; great-grandchildren, Emma and Peyton Richardson, and Lexy Kurth; many other relatives and friends.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Ella Lehman; husband Edwin Kirchhoff; sister Gloria Peterson and her husband Rueben; and brother Roland Lehman and his wife Lorraine.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.