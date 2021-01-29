Jan. 23, 2021
Marian Adamek, 84, of Hutchinson passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. There will be a private family graveside service. Clergy officiating is the Rev. Murphy Ashley Jr.
Marian Adamek was born Feb. 8, 1936, the coldest February in the recorded history of North America. She was baptized, confirmed, married and a member of Faith Presbyterian Church of Silver Lake, formerly known as Czech Brethren Presbyterian Church. Marian started her education at Komensky School, where she walked a few miles from her home. She then attended Hutchinson High School and graduated with the class of 1954.
The week after graduation, Marian started working in production at the 3M company. She had a strong work ethic and retired from 3M after 40 years. In her 20s, she and her girlfriends loved to go to dances. At one of these dances, Marian and Donald Adamek became reacquainted after having attended high school together. They had their first date at the Litchfield drive-in theater.
They were married Dec. 5, 1964, in Silver Lake at Czech Brethren Presbyterian Church. Two years later their daughter Margie was born, and about two years after that their son, John. They made their home on a dairy farm just north of Hutchinson next to Bear Lake. Marian kept her job at 3M as they raised their children. She found time to garden, can and freeze while teaching this to her family. She didn’t farm but made meals and brought them to the fields. She and Donnie snowmobiled with the Drift Riders and watched their children and granddaughter participate in sports. Later in life, she found an interest in genealogy, and after retiring from 3M, having met her “magic number,” she took care of her mother and father until they passed. The family enjoyed traveling but really looked forward to the annual Fourth of July family gatherings at John and Mary’s Crosslake cabin. A granddaughter, Lydia Nelsen, was a joy to both Marian and Donnie. Marian was a loving grandmother, providing daily day care for Lydia’s first two years while Margie and Bret were working. As Lydia grew, Marian loved reading to her and teaching her how to garden and can. She was happy to see Lydia’s accomplishments in school, dance and sports. Marian lost Donnie, her husband of over 54 years, in June 2020.
Marian will be remembered for her love of family and giving nature.
Marian is survived by her children, Margie (Bret) Nelsen of rural Hutchinson, and John (Mary) Adamek of rural Hutchinson and Crosslake; grandchild Lydia Nelsen; sibling Daniel Dostal of Hutchinson; many other relatives and friends.
Marian is preceded in death by her husband Donald Adamek; parents Emil and Helen (Vejrosta) Dostal; and brother Howard Dostal.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.