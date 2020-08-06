Aug. 2, 2020
Marian Grace Allen, 91 of Litchfield, died Sunday Aug. 2, at Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center in Litchfield. A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at Cornerstone Church in Litchfield.
She was born to Lloyd and Grace (Rhodes) Smith Oct. 23, 1928. She was a graduate of Grove City High School Class of 1946. After graduation she moved to California where she met and married Royce Allen on Oct. 15, 1948. They moved to Grove City after their marriage and raised a family of seven children. Marian was a member of Cornerstone Church. She enjoyed reading, sewing quilts, playing cards and garage sales.
She is survived by her daughters, Vicky Dean of Litchfield, Kathy (Scott) Olson of Litchfield, and Paula Allen of Grove City; daughters-in-law, Peggy Allen of Jacksonville, Florida, Beth Grooz of Moorhead, and Heidi Allen of Crystal; son-in-law Randy Mortenson of Willmar; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; sister Luann Sperl of Cottage Grove; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Royce; three sons, Jim, Ken and Bill; daughter, Becky; and four brothers; and one sister.
