Marian Josephine (Jo) Goemer, 84, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family Sept. 21, following a three-year battle with cancer. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with the Rev. Greg Tobison officiating. Following lunch at the church, interment will be at Lake Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Johnson Funeral Home in Dassel, and one hour prior to the service Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church.
Marian Josephine (Jo) Goemer was born Nov. 27, 1934, in rural French Lake, Minnesota, to Emil Benjamin Gunnary and Esther (Enbysk) Gunnary. She was seventh in a family of nine children and grew up on the family farm. She attended Gunnary country school and Annandale High School. Her favorite childhood memories included washing dishes with her sisters, learning to cook and bake for a large family and escapades on the farm, including climbing trees, swinging in the hayloft, sledding and Saturday night saunas. In high school, she loved roller skating and met the love of her life, Sid Goemer, at the Cokato roller skating rink. After graduation, she attended Minnesota School of Business in Minneapolis and worked as a secretary.
On Aug. 7, 1954, Jo was united in marriage with Sidney Goemer at Cokato Apostolic Lutheran Church. After spending two years with Sid while he was in the army at Fort Hancock, New Jersey, they made their home at the Goemer family dairy and crop farm in rural Darwin. Jo was a devoted wife and mother to five children and her days were filled with cooking, gardening and caring for her family. Her nieces and nephews frequently stayed there and remember the blend of work and fun, her wonderful cooking and her warm hospitality. Both strong and caring, she epitomized Finn sisu (strength, fortitude and courage) as she navigated life’s challenges and lovingly cared for her aging parents and those around her. She was an active member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and Ladies Aid in Ellsworth Township and enjoyed the neighborhood extension groups and her bowling team.
After Sid and Jo retired from farming, they frequently traveled with Jo’s sisters and family. Some of her favorite trips included a farm tour of Australia and New Zealand, visiting Europe, Hawaii and Alaska, Caribbean cruises and many visits to Branson to enjoy the music of her favorite singer, Daniel O’Donnell. She had 11 grandchildren who all have special memories of staying with grandpa and grandma, feeling wonderfully loved and supported, and quite frankly, spoiled. Highlights included tractor and lawn mower rides, swimming at the beach and eating pie for breakfast.
Jo is survived by her husband of 65 years, Sidney Goemer, of Darwin; children, Craig (Carol) of Alexandria, Lori (Dave) Noel of Golden Valley, Lee of Andover, Carolyn (Cal) Dornbush of Woodbury and Mark (Stacey) of Delano; and grandchildren, Natasha (Jeff) Mills, Angela (Ryan) Heidelberger, Brett (Tiffany) Noel, Amy (Matt) Anderson, Melissa Skoglund, Jeffrey Noel, Megan Dornbush, Alyssa Noel, Michael Dornbush, Lauren Goemer and Quentin Goemer; nine great-grandchildren; brother Wallace (Barb) Gunnary of Annandale; sister Teddy Kothe of South Haven; sisters-in-law, Mary Steele of Madison, Wisconsin, Dorothy Goemer of Litchfield, Sharon (Dick) Elmquist of Crosslake and Shirley Gunnary of Buffalo; and many nieces and nephews.
Jo’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Ecumen Home Care and Hospice of Litchfield for their wonderful care and support during the past 16 months. It was invaluable and truly appreciated.