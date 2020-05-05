May 3, 2020
Marian L. Magee, 89, of Aitkin, formerly Hutchinson and Ortonville, passed away Sunday, May 3, at her home in Aitkin. A funeral service will be at a later date.
Marian Louise Magee was born March 6, 1931, in Wadena. She was the oldest daughter of Clifford and Eva (Myott) Halbmaier. Marian was baptized as an infant, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth. She received her education in Wadena and was a graduate of the Wadena High School Class of 1949. Marian continued her education at St. Gabriel’s School of Nursing in Little Falls.
In August of 1950, Marian met John “Tom” Magee in Little Falls. On Sept. 6, 1951, Marian was united in marriage to Tom at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Wadena. They were blessed with six children, Thomas, Mary, Theresa, Kathleen, Michael, and Michelle. Marian and Tom made their home in Ortonville, until 2001, when they moved to Hutchison. In 2017, Marian and Tom moved to rural Aitkin, on Clear Lake. They shared 67 years of marriage until Tom passed away Dec. 14, 2018.
Marian was a loving homemaker to her husband and children. In 1962, Marian started working alongside Tom managing Koroll’s Shoe Store in Ortonville. Marian and Tom purchased Koroll’s Shoe Store in 1972. The two of them owned and operated the store until retiring in 1991.
Marian was an active member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Ortonville where she sang and directed the church choir, started a funeral choir, taught CCD classes and was active in the Council of Catholic Women. She was a member of the Ortonville Mrs. Jaycees and the Civic and Commerce Association. She was an active member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, and also a member of St. James Catholic Church in Aitkin.
Marian enjoyed traveling, fishing, and gardening. She also enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and watching the Minnesota Vikings football team. She especially cherished the time she spent with her family, grandchildren, and friends.
Marian passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her home in Aitkin, at the age of 89 years, 1 month, and 27 days.
Blessed be her memory.
Marian is survived by her children, Thomas E. Magee and his wife Kathleen, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Mary K. Oehler and her husband Roger, of Whittier, North Carolina, Theresa A. Magee and her fiancé Roger, of Aitkin, Kathleen M. Bethke and her special friend Mike, of Big Stone City, South Dakota, Michael J. Magee and his wife Rebecca, of Burnsville; 15 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; siblings, Jeanne Arzdorf and her husband Jerome, of Blaine, Donald Halbmaier and his wife Marion, of Irving, Texas, Richard Halbmaier and his wife Kay, of Cambridge, Lois Smith and her husband Thomas, of St. Cloud, Michael Halbmaier and his wife Claudia, of Northfield, sister-in-law Anita Halbmaier of New Prague; and many other relatives and friends.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents Clifford and Eva Halbmaier; husband Tom Magee; daughter Michelle Magee; brother Robert Halbmaier; and three grandchildren.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.