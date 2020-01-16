Jan. 12, 2020
Marianne Marlene “Mama” (Lutz) Dreier, 82, of Coon Rapids passed away peacefully with God and her family Sunday, Jan. 12, at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. Funeral service was Thursday, Jan. 16, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe, with interment following at the church cemetery. Officiating was the Rev. Peter Adelsen. Organist was Yvonne Schuette. Special music was “Biscaya.” Congregational hymns were “I Know That My Redeemer Lives,” “Amazing Grace,” “Behold a Host Arrayed in White” and “Silent Night.” Honorary casket bearers were Patty Longhenry, Marlene Engelke, Gladys Tonn, Dr. Amanda Loecken, Regina Tjetien, Anita Hoppe, Angelika Pawlowski, Gunter Lutz, Wolfgang Lutz, Heike Lutz, Angela Eden, Anne-Marie Lutz, Helge Lutz and Marlene Lutz. Casket bearers were Dennis Wolter, Scott Wingate, Earl Lieske, Doris Lieske, Dick Goebel and Steve Burke.
Marianne Marlene “Mama” Dreier (Lutz) was born April 10, 1937, in the city of Pillau, East Prussia, Germany. She was the wonderful daughter of Gustav and Johanna (Perplies) Lutz. Marianne was baptized in Pillau and was confirmed later in Elsheim, Germany, in 1951. Marianne’s story of determination to live and never give up started as a child. She and her family were separated by war. Her father Gustav was drafted into the German Army, leaving behind her mother, Johanna, and four small children, Gunther, Marianne, Juergen and Winifred. Marianne’s first few memories of childhood were spending time with her brothers and her mother in their home in Pillau. As the war in Germany progressed, Pillau would continually be bombed by allied bombers. Marianne could recall hearing air raid sirens and running to the bunkers at night, and many times not making it to the bunker. Marianne could remember German SS soldiers in long black jackets knocking on the door to their home as the they searched the house. This was German protocol for them to search homes. As Germany was soon to be overrun with the Russian Army, Marianne’s mother decided it was time to flee East Prussia. Marianne and her family were told by the White Russians that the Russian Army was nearing Pillau. They were told if young women and children were captured by the Russian Army, they were taken to Siberia and never heard from again. The Russians were known to rape the women as they moved westward through Germany. Marianne’s mother was told to dress like an old woman as they did not rape old women.
On April 22, 1945, Marianne, her mother and her three brothers fled Pillau. Marianne was 8 years old. She and her family escaped south about 10 miles to her grandmother’s home. It was necessary to go by foot to the coast of the peninsula. Ten miles is a long span for a mother and four small children. Marianne stated they were bombed no less than 10 times as they made their way along the road, which was littered with dead and injured bodies and horses. Many of them had been hit by phosphorus bombs at night and were critically burned. Imagine the emotions of a small child as she stepped over and around the dead and injured. Finally reaching the shores of the Baltic Sea, Marianne said there was a lot of panic and the family managed to get on a troop transport ship, one of the last to leave East Prussia, and head to Denmark. The ship had a shortage of food and conditions were bad. Lice, bed bugs, sick children and disease made the cramped, unsanitary four-day journey to Denmark unreal. Eventually they landed in Copenhagen May 1, 1945. The entire family was then moved north to Aalborg, Denmark, where they were put in a prison refugee camp. For the next three years they were prisoners. Conditions at the camp were awful, as lice and bed bugs were in the straw beds Marianne and her family slept on. The camp was continually fumigated. Marianne could recall needing kerosene doused on her head to kill the lice. Food was scarce in the camp. Marianne and her family ate horse meat and small rations of bread. Many prisoners in the camp were given inoculations, including Marianne and her family. They were never told what for, but it was possible much of it was given for experimentation. Marianne said no one was allowed to leave the barbed-wire fence, and those who tried to escape at night were shot. Marianne , seeing the dead bodies in the morning. Throughout all of this turmoil, Marianne recalled her mother telling her children to never give up and believe in yourself. Her mother told her children God is not done with us yet, God is not ready for us. God has better things for us.
While Marianne and her family were in Denmark her father, Gustav, searched those three years with the help of the International and German Red Cross to find his family. They were reunited in 1948 at the camp. That year, the family went back to Germany in what was then the British sector. Back together again, the family continued to move to better homes within Germany through the years. Marianne resided in Hammel, Elsheim, Ingelheim and finally Budenheim, south of Frankfurt.
Marianne worked at the Kupferburg Champagne factory in Mainz, Germany, for many years. She loved the area around Mainz and Budenheim. She was a teenager at this time and recalled spending time at school and with her friends and family, and going out dancing and having fun. Marianne said her parents could not see their children grow up in post-war Germany. They all decided as a family to immigrate to the United States. In 1954, they started the process to leave Germany. Marianne and her family were sponsored to come to the United States by the World Relief foundation, Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, and the families of Eldred Miller, Ray Plath and Virgil Goebel in Hutchinson. Marianne, her parents and her brothers, Juergen and Winifred, were cleared to leave Germany and left Bremerhaven, Germany, Oct. 14, 1956. Her older brother Gunther stayed in Germany. Marianne and her family sailed on the USNS General Harry Taylor from Germany to the United States. They arrived in New York harbor Oct. 24, 1956. Marianne was 19 when she arrived in the United States.
Marianne and her family were issued green cards as they passed through Grand Central Station in 1956. The train ride from New York to Minneapolis took two days. Upon arriving in Minneapolis, Virgil and Delores Goebel of Hutchinson picked the family up in Minneapolis. They arrived in Hutchinson and resided in this home together. Marianne spent a year in Hutchinson working at Hutch Cafe and Goebel Fixture Company. She taught herself English by listening to the radio and watching television. She recalled how hard it was to learn English but she was determined, and so she did. In 1957, she met her husband, Raymond Dreier, and they were married Nov. 3, 1957, by the Rev. Martin Kirsch at Peace Lutheran Church. Marianne and Raymond moved to Glencoe and were blessed with three children, Bernhard, Ursula and Tamarra. Marianne worked at 3M in Hutchinson, Hutchinson Technology, StrutWear and Coborn’s in Glencoe. She moved to Coon Rapids to live with her daughter in 2017.
Marianne loved to cook many German meals for her family and was well known for her German red cabbage dish, rouladen and königsberger klopse. She loved to garden, and every summer she planted flowers outside her home in Glencoe and Coon Rapids. Marianne made every house she lived in a home including her last home in Coon Rapids. Her German curtains that she was so proud of hung in every room of her homes. Marianne loved to talk about her life in Germany, and she traveled back to Germany many times, just recently in 2018. She talked with her cousins and family in Germany at least weekly via phone. Her thick German accent made her so unique. Marianne had an impact on so many people within her life and community in Hutchinson, Glencoe and Coon Rapids. Marianne could talk to anyone and was so compassionate of others. She always thought of other people first and put herself last. Marianne loved cats and, in fact, her children used to tease her that there was a vacancy sign outside each home she resided at, as stray cats always found a way to Marianne.
Marianne’s dedication to her family and particularly her children was noticed by them and many others. She loved to spend time with her family. She was an angel that truly gave her time to everyone she met. She listened to others and offered so much wonderful advice. Marianne’s favorite time of year was Christmas and she loved to decorate her home, particularly putting up her Christmas tree and all of her beautiful German ornaments. Marianne’s determination to live and never give up was so profound in her life, and even in her last weeks of her life. She would always tell people, "God is not ready for me yet, I still have something to do on this Earth." She was an inspiration to so many as she never gave up and believed in herself to keep going. Marianne’s spirit and love of laughter could be felt by all she came in contact with. Many people were drawn to her. Marianne loved to hug people and hugged them with compassion and care. Marianne’s hugs came from her heart.
Marianne used to say she was an ordinary person. No, Mama, you were an extraordinary person. Her true last gift of love and determination to live was passed on to a special family member. God was finally ready for Marianne.
Marianne is survived by three children, Bernhard Dreier of Hutchinson, Ursula Wingate and her significant other, Curt Templin, of Glencoe and Tamarra Dreier of Coon Rapids; grandchildren, Scott Wingate of Glencoe and Ashley Teubert of Glencoe; great-grandchildren, Prescott Wingate and Leena Wingate; brother Winifred Lutz and his wife, Barb Lutz, of Janesville; sisters-in-law, Marlene Lutz of Cloquet, Anne Marie Lutz of Wittmund, Germany and Bernice Wolter of Glencoe; many nieces, nephews and cousins in the United States and in Germany, to include two nieces and one nephew in Germany; and other relatives and so many friends.
Marianne will be missed by her four cats, Zorro, Otis, Missy and Andy.
She was preceded in death by her parents Gustav and Johanna Lutz; brothers, Juergen Lutz and Gunther Lutz; and the father of her children, Raymond Dreier.
Arrangements by Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe. Online obituaries and guestbook available at mcbridechapel.com.