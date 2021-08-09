Aug. 2, 2021
Marie Elizabeth Blomker, 88, of Litchfield passed away Aug. 2 at her home. Mass of Christian Burial was Monday at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield, with interment in St. Gertrude's Catholic Cemetery in Forest City. The Rev. Brian Mandel officiated. Organist was Diana McCarney. Song leader was Mary Knisley. Congregational hymns were "Joyful, Joyful We Adore Thee," "On Eagle's Wings" and "Amazing Grace." Urn bearer was Denise Blomker.
Marie Elizabeth Blomker was born April 10, 1933, in Forest City Township, the daughter of Chris and Julia (Andert) Horwath.
On June 3, 1952, Marie was united in marriage to Wesley Blomker. They shared 55 years of marriage. This marriage was blessed with two children, Denise and Kerry. Marie and Wesley resided in Litchfield.
Marie was employed in the mail department at Gage for 20 years, Carlson Marketing, and Fingerhut for 12 years.
Marie enjoyed casino trips with Wes, gardening, crocheting doilies and afghans, fishing. Marie visited all of the states. She and Wesley also took many trips to Canada. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Blessed be her memory.
Marie is survived by her daughter Denise Blomker of St. Cloud; son Kerry Blomker of Litchfield; sister-in-law Caroline Diers of St. Michael; many other relatives and friends.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband Wesley Blomker; parents Chris and Julia Horwath; brothers, Frank Horwath, Chris Horwath and Lawrence Horwath; sisters, Suzanne Furlong, Rosie Schrader, Emaline Schmidt, Luella Taylor, Betty Virnig, Kathryn Rohrbeck and Annie Ferrian.
