Aug. 24, 2021
Marie E. Langholz, 86, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, at her home in Hutchinson. Private family graveside service was at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiated.
Marie Edna Langholz was born Nov. 17, 1934, in Redwood Falls. She was the daughter of Vincent and Gladys Kueber. Marie was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bird Island. She received her education at St. Mary's Catholic Church and was a graduate with the St. Mary's Catholic Church Class of 1952. Marie then furthered her education at Minneapolis Business College for six months.
On June 4, 1955, Marie was united in marriage to Harlan Langholz at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bird Island. This marriage was blessed with two children, Rick and Cindy. Marie and Harlan resided in Hutchinson until 1975, when they moved to a home on Lake Stella, where they lived for 12 years. In 1987, they built a home on a hobby farm, near Darwin and pursued Harlan's lifetime love of horses. In 1994, they moved to Hutchinson. Marie and Harlan shared 51 years of marriage until his passing Oct. 21, 2006.
Marie was employed as a bookkeeper and secretary at Goebel Fixture Company in Hutchinson until her retirement in 1975. She was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson.
Marie enjoyed visits with her daughter Cindy. She loved to work in her yard and gardens, especially tending to her prized Geraniums. Marie raised many dogs over the years and currently enjoyed her puppy, Brandi. Marie especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Marie passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, at her home in Hutchinson, at the age of 86 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Marie is survived by her daughter Cindy Langholz of Hutchinson; sisters-in-law; brother-in-law; many nieces; nephews; other relatives, and friends.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents Vincent and Gladys Kueber; husband Harlan Langholz; son Rick Langholz; brother Harold Kueber.
A special thank you to Father Paul Wolf and Allina Health Hospice.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com