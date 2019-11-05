Nov. 3, 2019
Marie A. Eischens, 89, of Glencoe passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson with her children by her side. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Church of St. Pius X, 1014 Knight Avenue, Glencoe, Minnesota. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., at the church, Thursday, Nov. 7, with a rosary at 6:45 p.m. and prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the mass at the church Friday. Interment will be in St. Pius X Catholic Cemetery.
Marie Ann (Hinrichs) was born July 3, 1930, in Hutchinson, daughter of William and Anna (Van Hale) Hinrichs. Marie was baptized and confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She attended Hutchinson Public School and was a member of the Class of 1949.
Marie was united in marriage to Jerry Eischens Aug. 26, 1947, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Gary, South Dakota. The couple moved back to Hutchinson, where they owned and operated Triple D Bakery. In 1951, the couple purchased a bakery in Glencoe, renamed it Glencoe Rolling Pin Bakery and operated it for more than 50 years.
An only child, Marie and Jerry went on to have 11 children who lived and grew up in the community. She was active in the American Legion Auxiliary, serving as its president. In addition, she was a member of the PTA at St. Pius X, was a Glencoe High School band booster, an adult leader of Helen Juniors 4-H Club, and played violin with the Crow River Symphony Orchestra.
A pianist and organist all her life, Marie taught piano lessons, accompanied many soloists and played for numerous church services, marriages, baptisms and funerals. She played for Sunday services at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Glencoe, United Church of Christ in Lester Prairie and Church of Peace in Glencoe. In 2015, she was honored for 50 years of service as organist for Church of Peace in Glencoe.
Marie is survived by her loving family, children, Linda Shaul Eischens of Glencoe, William Eischens of Willmar, Bruce Eischens of Waconia, Fred Eischens of Shakopee, Penny (Tom) Glowienka of Wind Lake, Wisconsin, Darcy Eischens of Washington, District of Columbia, Tim (Sherri) Eischens of Glencoe, Todd Eischens of Silver Lake, Shari Templin (friend John Winter) of Glencoe and Randall Eischens of Green Isle; grandchildren, Katie Nevala, Justin Shaul, Jerrod Shaul, Gabe Eischens, Mitchell (Kristi) Eischens, Marci (Joe) Sussenguth, Melissa (Nick) Hadfield, Matt Eischens, Nicole Eischens, Sara (Scott) Morris, Curtis (Mandy) Verdon, Dani (John) Scott, Christopher Templin, Haley (Dan) Fogarty and Rachael Templin (friend Tori Bailey); great-grandchildren, Tyler Nevala, Ashley Nevala, Cole Eischens, Conner Eischens, Nolan Sussenguth, Ella Sussenguth, Brady Hadfield, Maddie Hadfield, Annandale, Gavin Verdon, Gracie Verdon, Prescott Wingate, Leslie Morris, Hudson Fogarty and Emmet Fogarty; and other relatives and many dear friends.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents William Hinrichs (1944) and Anna Hinrichs (1958); husband Jerry Eischens (2000); daughter Pamela Eischens Kollei (2000); sons-in-law, Donald Templin (2009) and Scott Shaul (2015); grandsons, Nicholas Templin (1987) and James A. Nevala, (2010).
Arrangements with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, online at johnsonfh.com.