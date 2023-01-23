Jan. 19, 2023
Marie E. Lee, 88, of Watkins, died Thursday, Jan. 19, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Memorial services and burial will be in Kingston at a later date.
Marie Elfreda Oldenburg was born Feb. 17, 1934, in Litchfield, to Albert and Marie (Joecks) Oldenburg. She grew up in Litchfield where she graduated high school with the class of 1952. In Nov. of 1953 she was united into marriage to Melvin Ranta. During their 25 year marriage they were blessed with five children. Together they raised their children on a farm on Lake Frances. They later divorced. In 1993 she was united into marriage to Duane Lee. Together they lived in North Wood, Iowa and spent their winters in Apache Junction, Arizona.
Marie was known for her love of canning. Her jam was a favorite among her family especially choke cherry. Marie gathered her own berries in the woods for her jam. One of the things she looked forward to the most was playing cards and spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed finding treasures at garage sales and traveling. Marie traveled to Germany, Alaska, Washington, and to her favorite place, Hawaii.
Marie's devotion to her family, her witty personality, and her bright smile will be missed deeply.
Marie's motto in life was "Never give up".
Marie is survived by her children, Alan (Sara) Ranta of Red Wing, LuAnn (Mike) Lizotte of Selah, Washington, Lee Ranta of Yakima, Washington, and Tom (Chris) Ranta of South Haven; eight grandchildren, Ryan, Noele, Tim, Sara, Jason, Ben, Sam, Amy, and Joe; 17 great-grandchildren; siblings, Pete (Edna) Oldenburg of Dassel, Alice Harding (Bob) of Litchfield, and Irene Burress of Westminister, Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Marie; husband, Duane Lee; son, Darrell Ranta; grandson, Lee Ranta Jr.; brothers, Ernest, Paul, Ervin, Carl, and infant brother Otto; sisters, Regina and Erna.