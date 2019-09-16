Sept. 11, 2019
Marie M. Moyer, 78, passed away Sept. 11, at her home in Watkins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday Sept. 21, at Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday Sept. 20, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield, with a 7 p.m. prayer service. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service Saturday.
Marie Margaret Moyer, daughter of Alex and Genevieve (Stenger) Sinnett, was born Oct. 3, 1940, in Litchfield. She graduated from Kimball High School in 1958, her high school quote was "She has not time for boys or fame, a wealth of knowledge is her aim."
Marie married Thomas Moyer Sept. 10, 1960, in Watkins. She worked at McKesson in accounting, then later she moved back home to Watkins to live on the farm. Marie worked at Meeker County hospital as a receptionist and Fingerhut as quality control.
Marie opened up her home to help guide and nurture other children throughout her life. She lived most of her life on the family farm, raising cows, buffalo, ostrich, horses, chickens, pigs, goats and her two favorite sheep, Tubby and Tiny. She loved her daily walks with the sheep and cereal hour. She enjoyed attending church at St. Gertrude's in Forest City and at St. Philips in Litchfield, reading books, sewing and time with family.
Marie is survived by her daughters, Jan and Randy Shoutz of Maple Grove and Colleen and fiance Tim Bickerstaff of Paynesville; foster son Joseph and Kim Tousignant of Hankinson, North Dakota; grandchildren, Diana and Jeremy Donnay, Amanda and Kevin Nething, Ashley and Joe Weckwerth, Kirsten Tousignant and Nicole, Jacob and Katlin Bennett; and great-grandchildren Haylee and Joshua Donnay, Arabella and Esmae Rose Bennett and Finley Weckwerth.
She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Moyer; daughter Darlene Moyer; sister Leona Young; and parents Genevieve and Alex Sinnett.
