Marilyn A. Anderson, 78 of Litchfield, passed away at St. Cloud Hospital. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield.
Marilyn Alice (Hartman) Anderson, the daughter of Charles and Clara (Johnson) Hartman, was born Sept. 10, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois. She was confirmed at Hiawatha Lutheran Church, and she attended and graduated from Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis. Marilyn met William “Herb” Anderson and the two were united in marriage in Mound.
Over the years, Marilyn lived in Chicago, Minneapolis, Mound, and Litchfield. She spent her working years at Honeywell Aerospace, University of Minnesota, and Alliant Techsystems. Marilyn was a member of the Litchfield United Methodist Church. She loved to garden and was a great cook. Mental health care was very important to Marilyn, and she was an active member of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) providing education, advocacy, and support to many.
Marilyn is survived by her sister, Linda (Robert) Schwartz of Dassel; nieces and nephews, Brenda (Keith) Ruble of Glencoe, Nathan Schwartz of Bayport, Ryan Schwartz of Darwin, Elyshia Schwartz of Dassel, and Olivia (Mike) Madsen of Dassel; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Herb Anderson; parents, Charles and Clara Hartman; and her grandparents, Charles and Alice Johnson and John and Mary Hartman.
