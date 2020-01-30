Jan. 20, 2020
Marilyn Jewell Putney, 84, passed away Jan. 20 at Methodist Hospital.
Marilyn Jewell Putney was born Nov. 6, 1930, in Hutchinson, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Charles and Blanche (Peterson) Ziegler. She was honored to be baptized as an adult by her niece, the Rev. Donna Putney.
On July 15, 1952, she was united in marriage to Wallace Putney. They shared 63 years together until Wallace passed away Sept. 23, 2015.
She was an avid watcher of "The Price is Right" and "NCIS." She mastered the smart phone she was sure she never would, so she always had her Facebook at her side.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Georgia (Roy) Lord of Silver Lake, Sherry (Dave) Pond of Kennewick, Washington, Jeff of Fairmont and Kathy Pruchnicki of Big Lake; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brother Lester Ziegler of Silver Lake; sisters, Donna Fisher of Hutchinson, Betsy Wright of Darwin and Lois Phillips of California.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wallace, sister Dorothy Porth, brothers Darrold and Orville, and son-in-law Jim Pruchnicki.
Mom and Dad, we are happy you are together again, but we all love and miss you both very much!