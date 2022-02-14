Feb. 9, 2022
Marilyn E. Reinarts, 83, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment in New Ulm Catholic Cemetery in New Ulm. Clergy officiating was The Rev. Paul Wolf. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Song leader was Bobbi Ludewig. Musical selections were, “Here I Am, Lord”, “Shepherd Me, O God”, “Only A Shadow”, “Hail Mary: Gentle Woman”, “Song Of Farewell” and “Be Not Afraid”. Casket bearers were, Brad Reinarts, Jack Myers, Luke Myers, Kaylee Reinarts, Mitch Reinarts, Zach Reinarts.
Marilyn Elizabeth Reinarts was born on Aug. 4, 1938, in New Ulm. She was the daughter of Aloid and Elizabeth (Vanderwerf) Jutz. Marilyn was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Ulm. She received her education through the eighth grade at St. Mary’s Catholic School, and then transferred to New Ulm Public School until the 11th grade.
Marilyn took pride in being home to take care of her eight children. She was a member of the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Columbia Heights, for many years as well as a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, for the past several years.
Marilyn enjoyed working with the elderly, volunteering, card making, and embroidery. She was a eucharistic minister for three years and taught religious education on Wednesday nights when her children were young. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Marilyn passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Hutchinson Health, at the age of 83 years. Blessed be her memory.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Stephan (Debi) Reinarts, Peter (Donna) Reinarts, Mark (Mary) Reinarts Mary (Larry) Barker, Timothy (Amy) Reinarts, Ruth (Bill) Tomczyk, Barb (Ken) Schuba, Patrick (Nicole) Reinarts; 27 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; brother-in-law Roger Ubl; many other relatives and friends.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, Aloid and Elizabeth Jutz; sister Adella Ubl.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.