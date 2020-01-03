Dec. 29, 2019
Marilyn June Schmidt, 89, of Hutchinson passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. A private family service will be in the spring.
Marilyn was born Sept. 21, 1930, in Grand Marais, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Walter and Irene Risch.
Marilyn graduated from Hutchinson Public High School in 1949. She was united in marriage to Frederick William Schmidt July 7, 1950. Their marriage was blessed with three children, Carmen, Shawn and Alan.
Marilyn very much enjoyed being a homemaker and spending time with her family. Her faith was very important to her. She was a talented crafter of cross stich and knitting projects, and was an exceptional cook and baker. Marilyn was a loving wife, mother and friend.
Blessed be her memory.
Marilyn is survived by her three children and their spouses, Carmen Monge (Michael), Shawn Welch (Don) and Alan Schmidt (Lorrie); grandchildren, Andrew Monge (Jennifer), David Monge (Rechal), Jeffrey Welch (Scarlett), Kyle Welch (Cassie), Jessica Runke (Dustin), Stephanie Rierson (Brian) and Chelsea Schmidt; 18 great-grandchildren; and brother Walter Risch Jr. (TD) of Weatherford, Texas.