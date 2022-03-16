March 10, 2022
Marilyn J. Walker, 82, of Sauk Rapids, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Memorial service was Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Jon Lindekugel. Soloist was Joe McPherson “In The Garden”. Reflections by grandchildren. Urn bearers were her grandchildren, Cody Walker, Shawn Berger, Ashley McGough, Andy McPherson, Dalton Walker.
Marilyn “Corky” Jalois Walker was born on May 11, 1939 in Tyler. She was the daughter of Marvin and Orla (Sand) Vogt. Marilyn was baptized at Opdal Evangelical Church in Florence, and later confirmed in her faith at First English Lutheran Church in Russell. She received her education in Russell, and was a graduate with the Russell High School class of 1957.
On Oct. 11, 1958, Marilyn was united in marriage to Guy Walker at the First English Lutheran Church in Russell. This marriage was blessed with three children, Kent, Kimberly, and Kelly. Marilyn and Guy resided in Russell for three years before moving to Tyler, where they farmed from 1958-1964. In 1967 they moved to Hutchinson. They shared 38 years of marriage.
Marilyn was employed by the 3M Company in Hutchinson, from 1973 until she retired in 1996. She was a long-time member of Christ the King Lutheran Church.
Marilyn loved her country home. She was a wonderful homemaker and would always make her family and friends feel so special and loved. You could count on a great cup of coffee and dessert if you stopped by.
Marilyn enjoyed gardening, family vacations, and annual trips to the Midwest Country Music Theatre. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Marilyn passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids, at the age of 82 years. Blessed be her memory.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Kimberly (Joe) McPherson of St. Cloud and Kelly Walker of Sauk Rapids; daughter-in-law Corinne Walker of Otsego; grandchildren, Cody Walker and his fiancée, Leah Defoe, Shawn (Ryan) Berger, Ashley (John) McGough, Andy (Kate) McPherson, Dalton Walker; great-grandchildren, Zen Walker, Jacob McGough, Lillian McGough, Meadow McGough, Ruthie Berger, Harrison Berger; brother-in-law Donald (Elaine) Walker; sister-in-law Dierdre Goodrich; many other relatives and friends.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, Marvin Vogt and Orla Lange; husband Guy Walker; parents-in-law, Carlton and Florence Walker; son Kent Walker; grandson Justin Walker; brother Jerome Vogt; sister-in-law Edith (Joe) Callan; brother-in-law Gordon Goodrich.
