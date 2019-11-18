Nov. 11, 2019
Marion H. Braun, 93, of Silver Lake passed away Monday, Nov. 11, at Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake. Memorial service was Monday, Nov. 18, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in St. Pius X Cemetery in Glencoe. Officiating was the Rev. Paul Wolf. Soloist was Lucy Newcomb. Urn bearers were Marion’s grandchildren, Cory McClure, Kelly McClure, Amy McClure, Amanda Braun and Marissa Braun.
Marion Helen Braun was born Feb. 2, 1926, in Cedar Mills Township, McLeod County. She was the daughter of Emil and Esther (Smith) Kohls. Marion was baptized as an infant at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township, McLeod County. She was later confirmed in her faith as a youth at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She received her education in Litchfield and was a graduate of Litchfield High School Class of 1943.
On June 5, 1946, Marion was united in marriage to Jacob Braun at St. Phillips Catholic Church in Litchfield. This marriage was blessed with six children, Rita, Margery, Lawrence, Monica, Robert and Richard. Marion and Jacob resided in Glencoe and Kandiyohi, they later moved to Hutchinson. They shared 22 years of marriage together until Jacob passed away in 1968.
Marion was employed as a sales associate and bookkeeper at Kable’s Furniture in Hutchinson for a number of years. She then held employment at Kandi Tire in Willmar until she retired in 2001. Marion was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. She was also a member of VFW Post 906, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 96, and was a past member of Hutchinson Lions Club.
Marion enjoyed bowling, dancing, playing cards and crocheting. She was always looking forward to reading a good book. Marion’s favorite thing to do was to spend time with her family, grandchildren and friends, whom she cherished greatly.
When Marion needed assistance with her daily care, she became a resident at Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake Aug. 28, 2014. Blessed be her memory.
Marion is survived by her children, Rita Lavin of Chicago, Ilinois, Margery McClure and her husband Richard, of Hutchinson, Lawrence Braun and his wife Cheryl, of St. Paul, Monica Braun of Mexico, Robert Braun of New York City, New York and Richard Braun and his wife Jerilyn, of Shakopee; special friend Royal (Jim) Knutson of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Laura (Sean) Smith, Sara (Jürgen Bonigut) Hauber, Cory (Nickie) McClure, Kelly McClure, Amy McClure, Amanda Braun and Marissa (Nathan Render) Braun; stepgrandsons, Greg (Mary) Wachman and Paul Wachman; great-grandchildren, Brynn and Laci McClure, Josie and Marcie Smith and Rosalia and Elena Wachman; sister Norma Gabrielson of Paynesville; and many other relatives and friends.
Marion was preceded in death by her parents Emil and Esther Kohls; husband Jacob Braun; siblings, Kenneth Kohls, Harriet Christenson, Elaine (Donald) Gabrielson and Arnold Kohls (in infancy); and brothers-in-law, Don Gabrielson and George Gabrielson.
Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.