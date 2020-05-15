May 11, 2020
Marion Florence (Briest) Olson, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, under the care of Lakeview Hospice and Boutwell’s Landing The Gables in Oak Park Heights.
Marion was born Dec. 23, 1928 to Ernest and Elizabeth (Schnackenberg) Briest, in their home in Kelso Township, Sibley County. She was baptized in Christ Jan. 13, 1929 by Pastor Ed Schlauchtenhaufen at Trinity Lutheran Church, Sibley County, and confirmed in her faith at that same parish in 1942. She grew up with two brothers, Ruben Briest and LeRoy Briest, and one sister Elizabeth (Betty) Briest.
Marion attended the Rural Schools of Sibley County, and graduated as Salutatorian May 29, 1946 from Gaylord High School. She then attended the Minnesota School of Business to train as a Medical Secretary. During her training, she stayed at the Clara Dora Club in Minneapolis, a housing club for young women, with her life-long friends Ruth (Wold) Olson and Dorothy (Bauer) Kahle. After training, she began work as a medical secretary at the Gaylord Hospital.
Marion was united in marriage to Donald Willis Olson Nov. 28, 1948 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Sibley County. After their marriage, the couple farmed in Kelso Township, Sibley County for 30 years, after which they moved into Gaylord. They later moved to Litchfield, after Donald retired from his electrical business. Marion & Donald’s marriage was blessed with four daughters; Kathryn, Susan, Bonnie and Peggy. They shared 48 years of marriage before Donald passed away Jan. 9, 1997.
Marion was the church organist at Trinity Lutheran Church, Sibley County for many years, as well as a choir piano accompanist and dedicated piano teacher to many. Her love of music, especially hymns, was an important part of her life, and passed on to her family. After Donald’s retirement, the couple enjoyed fishing on Lake Ripley and playing golf. Marion especially enjoyed being part of the Foster Grandparent Program in the Litchfield Schools. She also loved baking and spending the holidays and her time with family and friends. All who met Marion quickly found a friend with a strong faith, kind heart, and a love to talk and laugh.
Marion stayed in Litchfield for a number of years, and then in 2006 moved to the Twin Cities to be closer to family. She resided at The Mayfield in Little Canada for eight years, and then at Boutwell’s Landing in Oak Park Heights for her last years.
Marion is survived by her daughters, Kathryn Dickinson (Doug), Susan Olson (Jack Preiss), Bonnie Johnston (Doc Bower), and Peggy Olson (John Perfecto). The greatest joy of her life was her grandchildren, Jason Odegaard, Justin Odegaard, Julia Novak, Laura Hahn, and Benjamin Johnston; and her great-grandchildren, Hunter, Iver, and Arne Odegaard, Abby, Connor and Paige Novak, and Thomas and James Odegaard.
Marion was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Elizabeth Briest; husband Donald Olson; brothers, Ruben Briest, LeRoy Briest; sister Betty Griffin; and son-in-law Iver Odegaard.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, that any memorials given go to Boutwell's Landing, In Honor of Marion Olson, 5600 Norwich Parkway, Oak Park Heights, MN, 55082.