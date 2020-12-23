Dec. 20, 2020
Marion H. Soukup, 89, of Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, at Ecumen Oaks in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Oak Heights Covenant Church in Hutchinson with interment at a later date in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, Wisconsin. The service will be available through livestream, go to www.oakheights.org for the link. The Rev. Steve Larson officiating. Pianist is Judy Voss. Congregational hymns are “Great Is Thy Faithfulness”, “When We All Get To Heaven”, and “I Was There to Hear Your Borning Cry”.
Marion Haertel Soukup was born Oct. 2, 1931, in Minneapolis. She was the daughter of Raymond E. and Stella (Petersen) Haertel. Marion was baptized as an infant in her grandparent’s home in Minneapolis and later confirmed in her faith as a youth at North Methodist Church in Minneapolis. She was a member of Oak Heights Covenant Church in Hutchinson. She received her education in Robbinsdale and was a graduate with the Robbinsdale High School Class of 1949. Marion furthered her education for four years at the University of Minnesota.
On June 27, 1953, Marion was united in marriage to Donald F. Soukup at Arlington Hills Methodist Church in St. Paul. This marriage was blessed with three children, Brad, Cynthia, and Karen. Marion was employed as a cook for Bloomington Public Schools. Marion and Don owned and operated ARK Coffee Systems. Marion and Don resided in Bloomington, Winter, Wisconsin; and Rice Lake, Wisconsin. After Don passed away Marion moved to Hutchinson.
She enjoyed musky fishing, bowling, playing cribbage and cards, and spending time at the Chippewa Flowage in Wisconsin. Marion enjoyed watching Minnesota Vikings, Gophers, and Green Bay Packers. She also loved watching the children and grandchildren’s sporting events.
Marion passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, at her home in Hutchinson, at the age of 89 years. Blessed be her memory.
Marion is survived by her children, Pastor Brad Soukup and his wife Heather, of Fifield, Wisconsin, Karen Olson and her husband John, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Josh Soukup and his wife Erin, Kara Walski and her husband Jeremy, Daniel Soukup and his wife Christina, Anna Soukup, Karl Olson, Erik Olson; great-grandchildren, Winter Edberg, Elijah Soukup, Hadley Soukup, Hannah Soukup, Elsa Soukup, Elizabeth Soukup, Jeremiah Walski, Joelle Soukup, William Soukup, Cana Walski, Brooke Soukup; sisters-in-law, Patricia Haertel of Plymouth, Judy Soukup of Cottage Grove, Carol Olson of Champlin, Margene Soukup of Zimmerman; many other relatives and friends.
Marion was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Stella Haertel; husband Donald Soukup; daughter Cynthia Soukup; brothers, Gerald Haertel, Gordon Haertel, Paul Haertel.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.