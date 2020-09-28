Marion Hahn Martin, 91

Sept. 23, 2020
Marion Hahn Martin of Bismarck, North Dakota, formerly of Litchfield, entered her heavenly home on Sept. 23. A funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bismarck. A burial will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.
Marion Hahn was born Feb. 28, 1929, to Ben and Laura Hahn. She married Walter Martin on Jan. 11, 1948. Walter passed away March 21, 2000.
She was a loving and devoted mother to her children, Michelle and Michael. She especially loved her role as "Nana."
Marion, Walter and family moved to Litchfield in 1967. She worked at Ideal Lumber and Fenton Chevrolet as a bookkeeper. She enjoyed sewing, painting, playing bridge and golf. They both treasured their wonderful friendships and the time they lived in Litchfield. After retirement, she and Walter moved to Bismarck. Marion was very active in her same hobbies even enjoying them more in retirement.
Even though she is gone, she has left the legacy of love and kindness.
Grateful to have shared her life, daughter Michelle Martin (special friend, Brian Pederson); son Michael (Lynda) Martin; grandchildren, Andrea (Darren) Radke, Thomas, Jack, Lucy and Tyler Martin; siblings, Ben (Bernie) Hahn, Beverly (Bob) Knutson, Phyllis Solberg, Barbara Viestenz, Marilyn Heyenbruch; and sister-in-law Nola Hahn; numerous nieces and nephews; step-brothers-in-law, Ken (Evelyn) Redman and Gary Redman.
The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website. Online guestbook and sharing memories with her family also can be done at bismarckfuneralhome.com.