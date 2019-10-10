Oct. 8, 2019
Marion “June” A. Ertl, 87, of Litchfield passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, at St. Cloud Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. The Rev. Jeff Horejsi will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Church of St. Philip with 7:30 p.m. Rosary prayers followed by parish prayers at 7:45 p.m. Visitation will also be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Church of St. Philip. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Litchfield.
Marion “June” Adella Ertl was born Aug. 18, 1932, in Sherburn, Minnesota, to Frank and Edna (Spangler) Fisher. She grew up and received her education in Kimball and was united in marriage to Bernard “Ben” Ertl Sept. 14, 1950, at St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Forest City. She was employed as a certified nurses assistant by Emmanuel Home in Litchfield. Marion was a member of Church of St. Philip and enjoyed praying her daily Rosary, playing bingo and visiting with her grandchildren.
Marion is survived by her children, Loretta Ertl of St. Cloud, Vince (Debby) Ertl of Marshall, Vern Ertl of Alachua, Florida, Erv (Kathy) Ertl of Apple Valley, Greg Ertl of Minneapolis and Jeff (Denise) Ertl of Cokato; five granddaughters; one grandson; three stepgrandsons; five stepgreat-grandchildren; brother Larry (Sabra) Fisher of Enterprise, Alabama; sister-in-law Karen Fisher of Sauk Centre; and special family friend Mary Stenger of St. Cloud.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ben; her parents; brother Jerry Fisher; sister Phyllis Walz; and brother-in-law Roman Walz.
