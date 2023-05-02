April 29, 2023
Marion L. Rasmussen, 95, of Litchfield and formerly of Grove City, passed away April 29, at Meeker Manor. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. May 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Funeral services will start at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Mark Astrup officiating. Interment will be at 2 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Grove City. Services will be livestreamed on Marion's obituary page at www.johnsonhagglund.com.
Marion Lucille (Okland) Rasmussen was born to Edwin Elias Okland and Sofie Vikse Aug. 19, 1927. She grew up in the Sunburg, Pennock, and Willmar areas. She attended Willmar High School and graduated in 1946.
After graduation, Marion traveled to California with her sister, Esther, and they lived near Pasadena, California. They worked together at a ceramics factory that made ceramic Disney characters and beautiful painted dishes. Mom collected many of them.
After a time in California, Marion and Esther moved back to Minnesota to be closer to friends and family. Marion had been introduced to a nice man by her friends, Joyce and Marvin Strom, and thought she might like to see him again. At this time, she worked at the National Tea grocery store and at the Eat-Mor-Cafe. In 1952, she married Henry Rasmussen at Westlake Lutheran on Sept. 14.
Hank and Marion lived in Willmar for a time, then purchased the farm in rural Grove City. They made their home there and had four children: Ronnie, Carolyn, Janice, and Bonnie.
While Hank ran the farm, Marion worked at Super America, Hendricksons Grocery, and Super Valu Grocery in Litchfield. After the kids were out on their own, and Hank and Marion retired, they were able to travel around the States together and with old friends, Joyce and Marvin Strom. In 1988, Marion traveled with sisters, Martha and Esther, and niece, Judy, to Norway to visit relatives.
Marion loved to sew and make quilts and participated until recently with the Zion Lutheran Church Sewing Circle. She was active in the Hospital Auxiliary, Home Extension, and WELCA. Marion was also very good at the Norwegian embroidery called Hardanger. She made beautiful Hardanger wall hangings, tablecloths, and aprons. She loved playing games, cards, and dominos with friends and family. Marion loved to see the extended family and hosted many family gatherings over the years. She loved to laugh and was known to get the giggles and could not stop giggling.
Blessed be her memory.
She is survived by her children: Ronald (Karen) Rasmussen, Carolyn (Brent) Griswold, and Bonita Leaf; her grandchildren: Rory (Lisa) Rasmussen, Kara (Cody) Johnson, Sybil Rasmussen, Caleb Rasmussen, and Henry Leaf; her great grandchildren: Ellis and Casey Johnson, and Franquee and Cleveland Rasmussen; and her sister, Borghild Neset.
Marion was preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughter, Janice Rasmussen; great grandchild, Kelly Jean Rasmussen; brothers: Stanley (Lucille) Okland and Edwin (Corrine) Okland; and sisters: Martha (Joseph) Evenson, Esther (Winston) Richardson, and Alma (Roland) Gaulin.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions to be made in Marion’s name to Zion Lutheran Church and Ecumen of Litchfield Hospice.
Arrangments are with the Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Home. johnsonhagglund.com