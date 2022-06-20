June 18, 2022
Marion J. Schaps, 96, recently of Litchfield, called home to Heaven on June 18. Marion was a beloved mother, “nana,” aunt, neighbor, and a faithful friend to many. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, at Church of St. Joseph in West St. Paul. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights.
Preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Nicholas; and her son, Nick Jr.
Survived by daughter Georgene Sorenson; son Robert (Laurie) of Litchfield; son Peter (Diane); son Jamie (Joy); and son Tony (Angie). Grandmother to over two dozen grand- and great-grandchildren.
