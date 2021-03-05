March 2, 2021
Marjorie A. Carlson, 87 of Litchfield, died Tuesday March 2. A small family funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday March 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield. A walk-through visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Interment will be held at Ripley Cemetery. A celebration of life will occur this summer.
Marjorie Ann (Lindberg) Carlson, the daughter of Peter and Ella (Hanson) Lindberg, was born April 20, 1933. She grew up and received her education in Litchfield, graduating from high school in 1951. Marjorie was baptized, confirmed, and was married at Zion Lutheran Church, and continued to be a member until her death.
On January 16, 1954, Marjorie was united in marriage to Everett Carlson, also of Litchfield. Together they operated a crop, dairy and poultry farm in Acton Township for over 40 years. Marjorie worked as a telephone operator until they began a family. She loved her family, and enjoyed their activities and sporting events. She and Everett enjoyed traveling and together they visited 12 countries and all 50 states. Marjorie enjoyed quilting, spending time in her flower garden, all things musical, coffee with friends and family, and baking Christmas cookies each year with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed reading about and researching investments and her organizational and bookkeeping skills were unparalleled.
Marjorie is survived by her children; Jill (David Hauge) Carlson of Ormond Beach, Florida, Julie (James) Rick of Litchfield, and Jodi (Jeffrey) Grams of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Jenny (Aaron) Siegle, Jalayna (Dan) Smith, Hanna (Kyle) Bjorkman, Melissa Grams, Peter (Mackenzie) Grams, and Claire Hauge; great-grandchildren, Hope, Liv, and Isla Siegle, Charlotte, and Violet Smith, and Josie, Mila, and Soren Bjorkman. She is also survived by siblings, David (Anna) Lindberg, and Gwen Kielty, as well as sisters-in-law, Bette (Lester) Johnson, Shirley (Gordon) Schmeiser, Verdelle Anderson, Audrey (Warren) Youngbloom; and brothers-in-law, Gale (Candace) Carlson, and Henry Ewald.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother LeMoine Lindberg; father-in-law and mother-in-law Verne and Freda Carlson; brothers-in-law, Roger Good, Dean Anderson, and Robert Kielty; and sister-in-law Roz Ewald.
Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com