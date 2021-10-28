Oct. 22, 2021
Marjorie Jean Navara, 70, of Stewart, passed away Friday, Oct. 22, at Glencoe Regional Health. Mass of Christian Burial was Thursday, Oct. 28, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart, with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiated. Organist was Cindy Maiers. Song leader was the St. Boniface Choir. Music selections were "You Are Mine," "My Soul is Thirsting," "Now We Remain," "Song of Farewell" and "Lead Me Lord." Readers were Tom Maiers and LaMae Maiers. Casket bearers were Michael Wosmek, Jerome Wosmek, Jeff Wilkins, Doug Benson, Larry Lhotka and Dave Wosmek.
Marjorie Navara was born July 29, 1951, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Frank and Blanche (Wosmek) Navara. Marjorie was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart. She received her education in Stewart and was a graduate of the Stewart High School Class of 1969.
Marjorie was employed at Security Bank & Trust Co. in Brownton and Glencoe, and later was a bookkeeper for GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe. Marjorie was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart and St. Boniface Catholic Council of Women.
Marjorie enjoyed many years of playing the organ and singing. She was the music director for St. Boniface Catholic Church for many years. Marjorie also enjoyed crocheting, jigsaw puzzles, reading, her cats, and spending time with her family and friends.
Blessed be her memory.
Marjorie is survived by her sister Mildred "Milli" Navara of Stewart; brother Richard "Dick" Navara and his wife Barbara, of Stewart; nephews, Timothy Gilbertson and his wife Camilla, of Singapore, and Thomas Navara and his wife Beth, of Chanhassen; nieces, Susan Korkowski and her husband Joe, of Alexandria, and Lisa Wolski and her husband Victor, of Arlington, Virginia; great-nieces, Kristen Roskowski and her husband Matt, Erin Korkowski, Emily Korkowski, Claire Navara, Grace Navara, and Alicia Gilbertson; great-nephew Alexander Gilbertson; great-great-nieces, Lola and Freya Roskowski; many other relatives and friends.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Blanche Navara; sister Marie Gilbertson; and brother-in-law Gilbert Gilbertson.
