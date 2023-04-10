April 7, 2023
Marjorie "Marge" D. Stewart, 76, of Litchfield, passed away Friday, April 7, at her home. A Celebration of Life will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 5, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral & Cremation Services in Litchfield.
Marjorie Dawn (Bang) Stewart was born March 13,1947 in Minneapolis and passed away peacefully at home in Litchfield on April 7 at the age of 76. She and her family lived in Cavalier, North Dakota and Hutchinson, before settling in Cokato, where she attended high school, graduating in 1965. She was married to Marvin Stewart, her husband of 56 years on Sept. 10, 1966. After they were married, they lived in various states across the U.S. while Marv was in the service. They settled back in Litchfield in 1970. Marge worked for 30 years in various roles at Litchfield Medical Clinic in Litchfield, retiring in 2012.
Marge enjoyed the simple things in life. She loved her family, being out in her garden, walking in the woods, snowshoeing, drinking a good cup of coffee, crossword puzzles, going on Sunday drives, and watching Wheel of Fortune. She cared for and adopted any animal that was lucky enough to find their way to her. She had a lovely voice and could often be found singing around the house or performing around town with her musical group the Earth Angels. She volunteered her time at many places, including the Natural Food Co-op, Youth for Christ, and United Methodist Church.
Marge was deeply devoted to her faith. It gave her family great comfort that she passed on Good Friday and knowing that she would be welcomed into heaven with open arms.
Marge was the second of seven children in her family and is survived by her four sisters, Mavis, Nancy, Norma, and Marlene; her two brothers, Richard and Alfred; her husband, Marvin Stewart; and her three children, Ryan, Katie and Evan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Bernice Bang.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, please consider making a donation to the ALS Association or your local animal shelter.