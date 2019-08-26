Aug. 21, 2019
Marjorie D. Scheele, 96, of Hutchinson passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. Funeral service was Monday, Aug. 26, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Officiating was the Rev. Gerhard Bode. Organist was Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon. Congregational hymns were “Abide With Me,” “Amazing Grace” and “On Eagle’s Wings.” Casket bearers were Michael Hemmann, Alanna Tostovarsnik, Jason Sifferath, Jay Syverson, Kristin Lucido and James Borchart.
Marjorie Dolores Scheele was born July 18, 1923, in Watertown Township, Carver County, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Gustav and Emma (Borchart) Strei. She was baptized as an infant Aug. 26, 1923, at Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer, by the Rev. Erthal, and confirmed in her faith as a youth June 21, 1936, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lakeville, by the Rev. Gjevre. Marjorie received her education at Mayer, Lakeville and Lester Prairie.
On Aug. 6, 1946, Marjorie was united in marriage to Walter Scheele at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie, by the Rev. Ritz. This marriage was blessed with two children, Delores and Janice. Marjorie and Walter resided in Norwood Young America until 1958, when they moved to Hutchinson. They shared 60 years of marriage until the passing of Walter Aug. 1, 2006.
Marjorie was employed at Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing for 27 years until her retirement in 1987.
Marjorie enjoyed gardening, embroidery, housework, traveling, cake decorating and loved to dance.
Blessed be her memory.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Delores “Dee” Hemmann and her husband, Norbert, of Glencoe and Janice “Jan” Sifferath and her husband, Loren, of Jacksonville, Florida; grandchildren, Michael “Mike” Hemmann and special friend, Michelle Schlueter, and her daughters, Madison and her fiancée, Justin Govrik, Morgan, McKenna of Mayer, Kristin “Kris” Lucido and her husband, Greg, of Glendive, Montanta, Alanna Tostovarsnik and her husband, Dan, of Jacksonville, Florida and Jason Sifferath and his wife, Amanda, of Breezy Point; great-grandchildren, Mitchell Lucido, Mimi Lucido, Mishal Lucido, Mia Lucido, Milia Lucido, Maximino Lucido, Mario Lucido, Nola Tostovarsnik, Nori Tostovarsnik, Becken Sifferath, Leighton Sifferath and Cole Sifferath; and nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.
Marjorie is preceded in death by her parents Gustav and Emma Strei; husband Walter Scheele; brother Marvin Strei and his wife Marion; brothers-in-law, William Scheele and his wife Milda and Albert Scheele Jr.; sisters-in-law, Cordelia Templin and her husband Carl and Gertrude Stoeckman and her husband, Edwin.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.