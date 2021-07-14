July 3, 2021
Marjory E. LeVesseur, 91, of Dassel, passed away Saturday, July 3, at Lakeside Healthcare Center in Dassel. Memorial service was Wednesday, July 14, at Seventh-day Adventist Church in Hutchinson. The Rev. Abner Aguilar officiated. Organist was Barb Eno. Congregational hymns were "The Pearly White City" and "The Old Rugged Cross." Urn bearer was Jeremiah Countryman.
Marjory Evelyn LeVesseur was born April 10, 1930, in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Gustav Martin and Della Edith (Pence) Johnson. Marjory was baptized as an infant at Seventh-day Adventist Church in Tamarack. She received her education in McGregor, and was a graduate with the McGregor High School class of 1947.
On July 19, 1950, Margorie was united in marriage to Barry LeVesseur. This marriage was blessed with two children, Mike and Muriel. Marjory and Barry resided in Hutchinson. They shared 69 years of marriage until the passing of Barry Feb. 13, 2019.
Marjory was employed as a bookkeeper for Maplewood Academy in Hutchinson until her retirement in 1996.
She was a member of Seventh-day Adventist Church in Hutchinson.
She enjoyed walking, cross country skiing, gardening, canning, and spending time with her grandchildren and her cats.
Blessed be her memory.
Marjory is survived by her children, Muriel Senske and her husband Bruce, of Darwin, Mike LeVesseur and his wife Cindy, of Pelican Rapids; grandchildren, Nicole Countryman and her husband Jeff, Michelle Robinson and her husband Craig, Lori Trick and her husband Michael; great-grandson Jeremiah Countryman; sister-in-la, Katie Johnson, of Tamarack; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Marjory was preceded in death by her parents Gustav and Della Johnson; husband Barry LeVesseur; granddaughter Lisa Bloom; siblings, Walter Johnson and his wife Thelma, Darrell Johnson and his wife Elaine; son-in-law Michael Bloom.
